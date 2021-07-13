Sourav Ganguly gives green signal for his biopic; Ranbir Kapoor could play lead role

According to recent reports, former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's biopic is likely to be made after he signalled his agreement for it. This will be the fourth biopic of a cricketer in Bollywood after those made on Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni.

There were rumors that Hritik Roshan was touted for the role of Sourav Ganguly in the biopic. But it is now being reported that superstar Ranbir Kapoor is the front-runner for the role. Ranbir had gathered many accolades for his role in Sanju, the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. This looks to be another great opportunity for him.

The film is likely to have a budget of around INR 200-250 crore and will show Ganguly's journey from scoring a hundred on debut at Lord's to becoming the BCCI President. The 49-year-old was approached by many production houses previously, but it is said that Viacom have convinced him to do the biopic under their banner.

Sourav Ganguly's cricketing journey could make a perfect Bollywood script

Although the script has not been finalized, Sourav Ganguly's cricketing journey has all the makings of a blockbuster movie. He made a brilliant debut against England at Lord's where he scored a century. Ganguly then took over the reins of Indian cricket at a time when it was in shambles due to match-fixing.

🔸 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

🏏 Highest individual score for India at the Men’s @cricketworldcup – 183

🌟 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests



Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d7C1oO9Rmp — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021

The left-handed batsman also made the Indian team believe they were capable of winning series away from home. Ganguly backed youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan among others, and played a key role in their transformation into world class players. He also guided India to victory over Pakistan in their own den in a Test series.

Apart from drawing Test series in England and Australia, Ganguly also made India a dominant force at home. It was he who gave a young MS Dhoni the license to express himself early on in the wicketkeeper's career. Many argue that it was Ganguly who laid the roots for India's 2011 World Cup win under Dhoni.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra