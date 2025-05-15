South Africa's WTC final-bound players won't be available for IPL 2025 playoffs: Reports

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided that the South African players involved in IPL 2025 will leave before the tournament's playoffs to prepare for the World Test Championship final. Eight players who are competing in IPL 2025 have been selected in South Africa's WTC squad.
Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Wiaan Mulder (SunRisers Hyderabad), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are part of IPL 2025 and have been picked in the WTC squad to face Australia. They will leave for South Africa on May 27 and depart for the UK with the rest of the WTC squad on May 30 for the warm-up game against Zimbabwe, beginning on June 3 in Arundel.
According to ESPN Cricinfo, CSA was successfully able to negotiate about the early release of players from IPL 2025, given the importance of the WTC final. The Proteas players, who are not part of the WTC squad, will remain in the IPL until its conclusion. With the BCCI announcing a revised schedule after suspending the tournament for a week, the league stage ends on May 27, while the final will take place on June 3.
South Africa to play in the WTC final for the first time
The Proteas will compete in their first WTC final next month. Temba Bavuma and co. finished the WTC 2023-25 standings in the first position with eight wins and three defeats in 11 matches, registering series victories over Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
However, they face a stiff challenge, given Australia are the defending champions and had 13 wins from 19 Tests in the cycle. The Aussies had defeated India in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) final by 209 runs and will be confident of doing well at Lord's.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news