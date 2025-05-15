South Africa's WTC final-bound players won't be available for IPL 2025 playoffs: Reports

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided that the South African players involved in IPL 2025 will leave before the tournament's playoffs to prepare for the World Test Championship final. Eight players who are competing in IPL 2025 have been selected in South Africa's WTC squad.

Ad

Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Wiaan Mulder (SunRisers Hyderabad), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) are part of IPL 2025 and have been picked in the WTC squad to face Australia. They will leave for South Africa on May 27 and depart for the UK with the rest of the WTC squad on May 30 for the warm-up game against Zimbabwe, beginning on June 3 in Arundel.

Ad

Trending

According to ESPN Cricinfo, CSA was successfully able to negotiate about the early release of players from IPL 2025, given the importance of the WTC final. The Proteas players, who are not part of the WTC squad, will remain in the IPL until its conclusion. With the BCCI announcing a revised schedule after suspending the tournament for a week, the league stage ends on May 27, while the final will take place on June 3.

Ad

South Africa to play in the WTC final for the first time

South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The Proteas will compete in their first WTC final next month. Temba Bavuma and co. finished the WTC 2023-25 standings in the first position with eight wins and three defeats in 11 matches, registering series victories over Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

However, they face a stiff challenge, given Australia are the defending champions and had 13 wins from 19 Tests in the cycle. The Aussies had defeated India in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) final by 209 runs and will be confident of doing well at Lord's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news