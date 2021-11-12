South Africa to tour New Zealand for two Tests in February 2022

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed a two-Test tour of reigning world Test champions New Zealand in February next year. The series will be part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2021-23.

In a post on their official Twitter handle, CSA said the team will tour New Zealand for two Tests starting on February 17 and concluding on March 1, with a three-day gap between the Tests.

The first Test will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, while the Basin Reserve in Wellington will host the final Test. New Zealand won the inaugural WTC, while South Africa finished in fifth place with five wins and eight losses across five Test series.

New Zealand to begin WTC title defense in India

Reigning world Test champions New Zealand will begin their title defense with a two-Test series against hosts India starting later this month. The opening Test will be played at Green Park in Kanpur (November 25-29) and the final Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (December 3-7).

New Zealand are the reigning world Test champions. They beat India in the final

Kane Williamson will lead the Black Caps, who will be without Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, the duo having been granted rest owing to bio-bubble fatigue. Ajinkya Rahane will stand-in as captain in the first Test, with regular skipper Virat Kohli, rested for the opener, returning for the next.

South Africa will also open their 2021-23 WTC cycle against India, who were runners-up in the inaugural edition which was played in Southampton, England in June. The Proteas will host India for a three-Test series that will commence from December 17 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

