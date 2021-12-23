Indian skipper Virat Kohli shares photos from net practice ahead of the Test series against South Africa 

India are less than three days away from their inaugural Test encounter against South Africa and their skipper Virat Kohli's training is in full swing. Centurion will host the first of three Test matches, starting on Boxing Day.

Virat Kohli and Co. arrived in Johannesburg a week ago and have been part of some grueling practice sessions since then. The skipper himself took to social media today to share some snapshots of his net practice.

"🥊day 🏏..⏳," Kohli captioned the post.

His caption, which includes three different kinds of emojis, clearly indicates the meaning - "Boxing day cricket .. waiting." Since its upload, the post has garnered more than 44,000 likes and almost four thousand retweets.

In the pictures, the 33-year old is seen playing some shots on the front foot. In another image, the veteran is also seen practicing some slip catching alongside top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kohli, who smashed his last international century way back in August 2019, will be eager to do well in South Africa and to reach his much-awaited 71st international ton during the upcoming series.

"The front foot defense is going to count here" - Sachin Tendulkar reveals key to success with the bat in South Africa

Virat Kohli defending the ball on the front foot

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared valuable advice for Indian batters, stressing the importance of the 'front foot defense' in South Africa against their quick bowlers.

Tendulkar said how well the visiting batters use the front foot against the new ball will determine how they fare against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in the three-match series.

During a conversation with journalist Boria Majumdar on his show 'Backstage with Boria', the former Indian skipper said:

"I've always said, front foot defense is important. Up front, front foot defense is important. And that front foot defense is going to count here. The first 25 overs, front foot defense is going to be critical."

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar @AgeasFederal 3 days to the South Africa Test series and all eyes will be on Indian batting. Here is the best analyst I know @sachin_rt on a real masterclass on batting in SAF. Full show 23 Dec 2pm #BackstagewithBoria 3 days to the South Africa Test series and all eyes will be on Indian batting. Here is the best analyst I know @sachin_rt on a real masterclass on batting in SAF. Full show 23 Dec 2pm #BackstagewithBoria @AgeasFederal https://t.co/Yg1zIn2eZs

The first Test of India's tour of South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Arena in Centurion starting December 26. The clash will begin at 1:30 p.m. IST.

