South Africa vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing XIs, today's match umpires list and pitch report

South Africa and Sri Lanka will meet in match number 25 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. It will be a key encounter for both sides, who are looking to stay alive in the qualification race for the semis.

Both South Africa and Sri Lanka have won and lost one of the two matches they have played thus far. Having gone down to Australia in their opening match, South Africa made a good comeback by hammering West Indies by eight wickets, putting aside the Quinton de Kock controversy.

They put up a complete team performance with the ball, restricting the Windies to 143 for 8. In the chase, Aiden Markram hammered a brilliant fifty.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had a tough game against Australia. Their batting faltered against a strong bowling line-up and their own bowling too was below par as the Aussies chased down a target of 155 with ease. The Lankans need to lift themselves up against the Proteas to keep their hopes of progressing afloat.

SA vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

SA playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SL playing 11: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

SA vs SL - Today's match opening batters list

South Africa have Quinton de Kock back at the top, opening with skipper Temba Bavuma. Both players will need runs under their belt.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera have been inconsistent and will be keen to score some runs themselves.

SA vs SL - Today's match pitch report

It is the same pitch on which West Indies defended a total of 142 yesterday. With the surface being slow, the bowlers will look to hit the back of a length area and probably bowl wide yorkers. Since this is a used pitch, it might be a bit sluggish and bowlers’ variations could come in handy.

SA vs SL - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. They have made one expected change. Quinton de Kock has come in for Heinrich Klaasen.

Explaining his decision to field first, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said:

“We are expecting it be a slow and low wicket. The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state. The first 5 overs will be key for us.”

Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka opined that the ball might keep low. He asserted that since the team has been exposed to this wicket before, they might have an advantage. The Lankans are going in with an unchanged squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar