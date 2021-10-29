T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs SL: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

A day after hosting a thriller between Bangladesh and West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to a T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Both nations have registered one win in two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 so far. While Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh, South Africa recorded a victory against West Indies. Both teams lost their respective matches against Australia.

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been challenging for batters. Although the boundaries are relatively shorter, batters have struggled to score big.

Before the Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosts another match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, here are some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is matches played on this ground.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: SA vs SL

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 151

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - West Indies vs Bangladesh match stats 2021

Andre Russell helped West Indies record a close win against Bangladesh

In the previous T20 World Cup game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies successfully defended a 143-run target against Bangladesh. Liton Das was the only batter to score more than 40 runs in the match.

Only eight sixes were hit in the game, with seven of them coming in the first innings. A total of 12 wickets fell at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, eight of which went into fast bowlers' accounts.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

