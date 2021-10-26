South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

South Africa will take on defending champions West Indies in Match 18 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams will go in having tasted defeat in their opening Super 12 encounter in Group 1.

South Africa went down to old rivals Australia by five wickets. They made a nervous start with the bat and could never recover after losing early wickets. The Proteas ended up posting a disappointing 118 for 9, batting first. Their bowlers fought hard but they just did not have enough runs to defend.

West Indies came up with an absolutely shambolic effort in their first match against England. What was promoted as a rematch of the 2016 T20 World Cup final turned out to be a disaster for the Windies as they were cleaned up for 55. They face another tough challenge against the South Africans.

SA vs WI - Today’s match playing 11s

SA playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

WI playing 11: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (w), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

SA vs WI - Today's match opening batters list

Captain Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks are the opening batters for the South Africans. Hendricks comes in as a replacement for Quinton de Kock.

Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons will open for West Indies. Both batters fell for single-figure scores against England.

SA vs WI - Today's match pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the surface has enough grass. It is cut very low and it is right across a very hard surface. It looks really firm and should be a good cricket surface. There won't be any dew, which means the conditions will be the same during both innings.

SA vs WI - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Aleem Dar, Paul Reiffel

Third Umpire: Chris Brown

Match Referee: David Boon

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Opener Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for personal reasons. Reeza Hendricks has replaced him.

Speaking after winning the toss, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said:

“We are going to have a bowl. I think just having a look at the wicket, it has been challenging for us to know what a good score is, so we want to have a look.”

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard asserted that they want to put things right and are looking forward to the challenge. West Indies have made one change, with Hayden Walsh coming in for Obed McCoy.

Edited by Sai Krishna