South Africa Women’s T20I Tri Series 2023: Full list of squads, players list & captains

South Africa Women will host India Women and West Indies Women in a T20I tri-series, which will be played from January 19 to February 2. The series will be extremely significant for all three sides, keeping in mind the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa from February 10 to 26.

As part of the tri-series in South Africa, a total of seven games will be played. Hosts South Africa, India Women and West Indies Women will all feature in three games each in the round-robin stage.

The top two teams after the end of this round will then contest in the final on February 2. All the matches of the South Africa tri-series, including the final, will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Just a few days after the conclusion of the tri-nation tournament, the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup will kick-off. South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in Group A for the ICC event. India, West Indies, England, Ireland and Pakistan are in Group B.

South Africa Women’s T20I Tri Series 2023: Complete squads

Below are the squads for the Women’s T20I Tri Series 2023 to be played in South Africa.

India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

West Indies Women’s squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

South Africa Women’s squad: Yet to be announced. Will be updated.

