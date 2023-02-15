"Spent a lot of time in front of laptop, driving my wife mad" - Nathan Lyon on studying Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling

Australia's veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has often been compared to his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin. Both players have established themselves as two of the greatest spinners to play Test cricket.

Lyon hasn't gotten too much into comparing himself to Ashwin as he feels they are different types of bowlers who bank on different strengths. However, he recently revealed that he watches videos of the Indian spinner to analyze how to bowl in subcontinent conditions.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Nathan Lyon had to say about Ravichandran Ashwin:

"I think the way Ashwin has gone about it has been remarkable and his record speaks for himself. To be honest, I am a totally different bowler to Ash.

"Have I have sat down and watched a lot of footage of Ashwin before coming over here? Yes, a 100 percent. I've spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad. It's all about learning."

Lyon added:

"The best thing about this game is that we are constantly learning, trying to grow and get better by watching your opposition and that's one of the biggest learning curves."

There are a couple of skillsets of Ravichandran Ashwin that I would like to develop: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon also opened up on the conversations that he has had with Ravichandran Ashwin and how it has helped him understand the conditions better. He accepted that Ashwin has some interesting variations up his sleeve and that's something he would like to add to his repertoire.

On this, Lyon stated:

"There's a lot of talk. Lots he has taught me about. Sitting down and speaking to him, there's been a lot that he's taught me and that's just not for here but even in Australia.

"There's a couple of skillsets that Ash has which I would like to develop. That's why I feel like I can still get better. So that's what's driving me."

Lyon put in a disappointing performance by his standards in the Nagpur Test, picking up just one wicket in 49 overs. Australia will need an improved effort from their star off-spinner against India in the second Test in Delhi to get themselves back into the series.

