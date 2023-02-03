"Spinners get turn here" - Deepti Sharma confident of India doing well at Women's T20 World Cup

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma won the Player of the Series award in the recently-concluded tri-series against West Indies and hosts South Africa. She picked up nine wickets in five games and will certainly be confident going into the Women's T20 World Cup next week.

Deepti feels she didn't do anything extraordinary in the tri-series as the focus was just to consistently hit the right lines and lengths. She also spoke about the help that the Indian spinners got from the wickets, which could be vital in the T20 World Cup, also set to take place in South Africa.

Speaking in the press conference after the tri-series final, here's what Deepti Sharma had to say:

"We have played in South African wickets, spinners get turn here. All these matches that we played in the Tri-series, we got a lot of help from the wicket.

"Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur) also told me that I should just pick my spot and keep bowling according to the situation and I think we produced a good bowling effort and bowled according to the plan."

We have to carry the positives into the T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma

Although the Indian batters had an off-day in the final, scoring just 109 in 20 overs, their bowlers kept them in the game. However, a heroic knock from Chloe Tryon helped South Africa snatch victory and win the tri-series.

Despite the defeat, Deepti Sharma was pretty optimistic as she wanted to focus on the good things that India had done going into the showpiece event. She stated:

"There are lots of positives from the series, we did well as a bowling and batting unit. We have to just carry on these things in the World Cup as well. Whether we play England or any other team, we have to just focus on the things we did well here and continue doing that over there as well."

India will face Pakistan in their opening fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup on February 12 at the Newlands in Cape Town.

