"Sponsors love to associate themselves with winners" - Rovman Powell hopes to lift 2024 T20 WC for West Indies' financial benefit

With the West Indies set to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Sunday, June 2, against Papua New Guinea, captain Rovman Powell hopes to win the trophy to increase Caribbean cricket's financial standing. The hard-hitting batter also took pride in improving West Indies' ranking in T20Is after taking over as skipper.

The two-time champions had a forgettable 2022 T20 World Cup as they failed to make it to the main draw of the tournament after losing to sides like Scotland and Ireland. However, the Windies have assimilated a power-packed side and the co-hosts are one of the firm favorites to lift their third title.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday's game, Powell reflected on how the West Indies had slipped to eighth or ninth when he became captain and now they are fourth. He recalled how he vowed to start making the Caribbeans win series' and thereby improve themselves ahead of the T20 World Cup on home soil.

"When I started as captain, we were around eight or nine. I made an honest reflection and I realised that we haven't won enough series. So when I took over as captain, that was one of my first mandates - to try our best to start winning series. And once we start winning series, then our ranking will become much better in the ICC table," he said.

"And then, from a financial standpoint, more sponsors for West Indian cricket. Because sponsors love to associate themselves with winners. That's something I am proud of, to see under my captaincy West Indies has improved significantly in the ranking," Powell added.

Windies' preparation has also been good, headlined by a 3-0 series win over South Africa and hammering Australia in their only warm-up fixture.

"It's a legacy" - Rovman Powell on lifting trophy in the Caribbean

Powell believes the prospect of winning the World Cup in front of their fans is a story they can tell West Indies' future generations about.

"It's very special, to be honest, not just for me but for the other players and for the people of the Caribbean - the possibility of winning a third World Cup title in front of our own people in the Caribbean is something very, very special. For us as players, it's a legacy. It's something that after we finish playing, we can sit down and tell our kids and grandkids, our family, and just replay those memories of 2024," he explained.

The West Indies beat Sri Lanka and England in the finals to win the title in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

