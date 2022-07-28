Six men's teams announce squads for inaugural season of the 6ixty

The inaugural edition of Cricket West Indies' (CWI) newest T10 League '6ixty' is set to be played from August 24. A total of six franchises will battle it out for the championship trophy this season.

St. Lucia Kings, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are the six men's teams that will feature in the competition.

The women's teams are Trinbago, Barbados and Guyana.

The squads of the participating teams were announced on Thursday (July 28). Several notable international cricket stars, including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Tim Siefert and Paul Stirling, will be plying their trade for their respective franchises.

The league has garnered immense buzz among the masses ever since it was announced. Several new rules have been introduced for the first-ever season of the T10 competition.

The tournament will be played ahead of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022). Swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle is the brand ambassador for the tournament and will also be seen in action for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Inagural season of the 6ixty to get underway from August 24

Six men's and three women's teams are scheduled to feature in the maiden season of the 6ixty. All matches will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will square off in the first women's match of the season on August 24. The men's competition will begin on August 25 with a clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Lucia Kings.

A total of 12 men's matches and seven women's matches will take place in the span of five days. The championship trophy has been named after Chris Gayle and is called the 'Universe Boss Trophy'.

