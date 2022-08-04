Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Full list of Sri Lanka’s matches in Asia Cup, timings in IST and live streaming details

Sri Lanka are among the six sides that will feature in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament. The event will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. In fact, the tournament was supposed to take place in Sri Lanka, but the venue had to be shifted owing to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Apart from Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup will also feature India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The sides have been divided into two groups (A and B). Sri Lanka are in Group B with Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India and Pakistan have been placed in Group A. They will be joined by a qualifier.

The group games will be followed by the Super Four round. In this round, the four sides that qualify will take on each other. The top two teams at the end of the Super Four will battle it out in the final of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on September 11.

Sri Lanka’s full schedule for Asia Cup 2022

Following is Sri Lanka's schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE:

August 27, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 1, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

(The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super Four round.)

Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Sri Lanka’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament is yet to be announced. In their previous T20 assignment, they went down to Australia at home 1-2.

The Lankans, however, recovered to register a 3-2 win in the ODI series.

Where to watch Sri Lanka’s matches in Asia Cup 2022?

All matches of Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports. Live streaming of the games will also be available on Disney+Hotstar. All matches begin at 7.30 pm IST.

