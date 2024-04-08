Sri Lanka Cricket announce Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced the schedule for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 which is all set to be played from July 1 to July 21, 2024. The fifth edition of the tournament will be contested across three venues - Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy.

There will be a total of 24 matches this season with the teams playing each other twice in the league stage. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be hosting the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and also the final.

There is a reserve day that has been scheduled for Monday, July 22 in case rain interrupts the proceedings on the day of the grand finale (Sunday, July 21).

Will Jaffna return to LPL championship winning ways?

This year's edition of the LPL will once again be featuring five teams - B-Love Kandy, Dambulla Aura, Colombo Strikers, Galle Titans and Jaffna Kings. B-Love Kandy are the defending champions, having defeated Dambulla Aura by five wickets in the 2023 LPL final.

B-Love Kandy skipper Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged Player of the Season in 2023 for his top-notch all-round performance in his side's title triumph. The 26-year-old not only topped the batting charts with 279 runs but also clinched the pole position in the most number of wickets list with 19 scalps to his name.

This season kicks off with the opening ceremony on July 1 followed by the repeat of last year's final at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The team based out of Jaffna has been the most successful franchise with three titles to its name (one as Jaffna Stallions and two as Jaffna Kings).

In the 2023 LPL, the Jaffna Kings were knocked out of the tournament after their 61-run defeat against the eventual winners B-Love Kandy in the Eliminator fixture. This season, the matches will be played at 3 pm and 7.30pm SST (Sri Lankan Standard Time).

Here's the complete Lanka Premier League 2024 schedule:

Complete schedule of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024

