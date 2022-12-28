Sri Lanka Cricket announces squads for white-ball tour of India; Chamika Karunaratne included despite copping 1-year ban 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of India. The two sides will compete in three T20Is and three ODIs beginning on January 3, 2023.

Dasun Shanaka will lead both the white-ball squads. Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga have been appointed as vice-captains in the ODI and T20I squads, respectively, in a leadership shake-up.

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne, who was handed a one-year ban by the SLC for breaching the player contract during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, has found a place across both squads. There has been no official announcement made by the board pertaining to the premature end of his ban or even a potential reduction in punishment.

Nuawindu Fernando earned a maiden call-up to the national side as he found a place in the ODI squad. The 23-year-old recently scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 deliveries in the Galle Gladiators' defeat to the Dambulla Aura in the Lanka Premier League.

Regular stalwarts like Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theeksana, and Lahiru Kumara are included in both squads.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, meanwhile, has only been included in the T20I squad. The left-handed batter recently asked for a break from ODI cricket and was released from the squad ahead of the three-match series against Afghanistan at home last month.

Spearhead Dushmanta Chameera is reportedly yet to recover from the Grade 2 calf tear he sustained at the T20 World Cup 2022. As a result, he is not part of either squad that will tour India.

Sri Lanka squads for India tour 2023

Sri Lanka squad for three-match ODI series against India

Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay,Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha. Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Sri Lanka squad for three-match T20I series against India

Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Thushara.

Team India announced their squads for the white-ball series on Tuesday, December 27. While Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I squad, Rohit Sharma will return from injury as captain during the ODI series.

Will Sri Lanka be able to stir up an upset like at the 2022 Asia Cup with this squad? Let us know what you think.

