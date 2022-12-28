MI Cape Town rope in Jacob Oram as bowling coach ahead of inaugural edition of SA20 

MI Cape Town have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram as their bowling coach. He joins the coaching staff comprising Simon Katich (head coach), Hashim Amla (batting coach), James Pamment (fielding coach), and Robin Peterson (team manager) ahead of the inaugural SA20 season, which begins on January 10.

With an international career spanning over a decade, Oram was a prolific all-rounder for the Blackcaps with franchise cricket experience as well.

He was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI), the sister franchise of MI Cape Town, during the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His stint with the five-time IPL champions was among his last in cricket as he proceeded to move into coaching in 2014. He was appointed as the bowling coach for the New Zealand 'A' side and was also the assistant coach for the New Zealand women's cricket team.

Most recently, he served as the assistant coach for the Northern Warriors franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Oram's former New Zealand teammate Shane Bond leads the coaching unit for MI Cape Town's other sister franchise - the MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20).

MI Cape Town to kickstart SA20 with a clash against the Paarl Royals

MI Cape Town built a strong core prior to the auction by acquiring the likes of Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, and Dewald Brevis.

They further bolstered their squad at the inaugural auction by roping in credible players such as Rassie van Der Dussen and Odean Smith. They even secured the services of Jofra Archer as a wildcard pick. Rashid Khan has been appointed captain of the team.

The side will officially kick-start the first edition of the SA20 with a clash against the Paarl Royals on January 10 at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town squad for SA20

Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith, and Jofra Archer.

Will MI Cape Town win the inaugural edition of SA20? Let us know what you think.

