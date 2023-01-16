Sri Lanka Cricket issue directive for a report from team manager following humbling defeat to India in 3rd ODI 

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has requested the team manager to submit a report highlighting the reasons behind the humbling 317-run loss to Team India in the third ODI on Sunday, January 15, at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The loss also marked the heaviest-ever margin of defeat in the format, surpassing the 290-run loss suffered by Ireland at the hands of New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement following the culmination of the series, demanding a report from the team manager within a five-day period, with inputs from all of the top personnel within the contingent.

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



srilankacricket.lk/2023/01/a-repo…



#INDvSL #SLC Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on the 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on the 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram.srilankacricket.lk/2023/01/a-repo…#INDvSL #SLC

The statement read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on the 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram."

The statement continued:

"The report should consist of views of the Captain, the Head Coach, and the Selection Panel and also the Team Manager pertaining to the loss."

Heading into the third ODI, Team India held an unassailable 2-0 lead. The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. Sri Lanka were never in the game, allowing India to score freely from the word go. Centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli helped the Men in Blue post 390-5 after 50 overs.

The second half of the contest was even more humbling for the visitors as they put in a toothless bid to chase down the mammoth score. Dasun Shanaka and Co. were bundled out for a paltry 73.

The defeat comes at a bad time for skipper Shanaka and head coach Chris Silverwood, with the side still recovering from the debacle at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The tournament saw questionable behavior from several players, leading to a rather campaign for the Lankans. They suffered an opening-day upset against Namibia, before bowing out in the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka won one match on their tour of India

The Lankan Lions put in a decent shift during the three-match T20I series that kickstarted the year as well as Team India's home season.

The Asia Cup champions narrowly lost the first T20I and secured a win in the second before being blown away by a Suryakumar Yadav masterclass in the decisive series finale.

The ODI series, however, posed a completely different story. The Dasun Shanaka-led side were nearly outplayed across all three departments. India won all of the contests by comfortable margins, leaving the touring side with a lot of questions to answer, which began with the report requested by the board.

The Lankans are next slated to tour New Zealand for a fully-fledged tour which comprises two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Also Read: "I am trying to be the Ajinkya what I used to be in my initial days" - Rahane

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes