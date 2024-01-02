Sri Lanka cricket team 2024 schedule: List of Tests, ODIs and T20Is Sri Lanka will play in 2024

After a disappointing 2023, Sri Lanka will be hopeful of doing much better in the year 2024. The Lankans will kick off cricketing action in the New Year with three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe at home.

In January-February, they will host Afghanistan for three T20Is, three ODIs, and a one-off Test. Afghanistan go into the series with some confidence, having beaten the Lankans in the 2023 ODI World Cup league game.

In February-March 2024, Sri Lanka will be in Bangladesh for two tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. Sri Lanka will also be part of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 4 to 30. The Lankans had lifted the title in 2014.

Post the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka will host India for three ODIs and three T20Is in July. In August-September 2024, they will be on an away tour to England where they will feature in three Test matches.

After returning home, Sri Lanka will host New Zealand and West Indies between September and November. The Kiwis will play two Tests in September and three ODIs and three T20Is in November. In between, Sri Lanka will take on West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is in October.

The Asian team’s last two assignments of the year will be away tours. They will play two Tests in South Africa in November-December 2024. Subsequently, the Lankans feature in three ODIs and three T20Is in New Zealand in December 2024-January 2025.

Sri Lanka schedule 2024 (With dates and venues wherever confirmed)

Below is the schedule of the Sri Lankan Men’s cricket team for the year 2024 with IST timings wherever available.

January 2024: Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka

January 6: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2:30 PM)

January 8: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2:30 PM)

January 11: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (2:30 PM)

January 14: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM)

January 16: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM)

January 18: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (7:00 PM)

August-September 2024: Sri Lanka tour of England

August 21-August 25: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:30 PM)

August 29-September 2: England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Lord's, London (3:30 PM)

September 6-September 10: England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Kennington Oval, London (3:30 PM)

January-February 2024: Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka (3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 1 Test)

February-March 2024: Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

June 4-June 30: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

July 2024: India tour of Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2024: New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests)

October 2024: West Indies tour of Sri Lanka (3 ODIs and 3T20Is)

November 2024: New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

November-December 2024: Sri Lanka tour of South Africa (2 Tests)

December 2024-January 2025: Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

