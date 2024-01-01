Indian cricket team 2024 schedule: List of Tests, ODIs and T20Is Team India will play in 2024

The year 2023 was a mixed one for the Indian men’s cricket team. They came up with some very good performances across formats. However, a trophy in an ICC event continued to elude them. They reached the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) as well as the ODI World Cup but went down to Australia both times.

If we look at their performance in each format, India played eight Test matches, winning three and losing as many, while two games ended in a draw. The Men in Blue played 35 ODIs in 2023, winning 27 and losing only seven; one match did not produce a result. In the T20I format, Team India featured in 23 games, winning 15 and losing seven, while one match was abandoned.

India ended 2023 on a disappointing note, losing the Centurion Test to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs. They will be hoping to begin 2024 on a positive note when they take on the Proteas in the New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

Following the South Africa tour, India will host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series in January. Next, they will face the Bazball challenge as England play five Tests in India from January 25 to March 11.

England’s tour of India will be followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL), the dates of which are yet to be confirmed. Subsequently, the Men in Blue will resume their ICC title hunt in the 2024 T20 World Cup which will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 4 to June 30.

Following the T20 World Cup, India will visit Sri Lanka for a white-ball tour featuring three ODIs and three T20Is in July 2024. After a break in August, they will face Bangladesh at home in two Tests and three T20Is in September. In October, they will host New Zealand for three Tests.

India will end the year with a five-match away Test series in Australia. The schedule for the series is not confirmed but is likely to be played from November 2024 to January 2025.

Team India schedule 2024 (With dates and venues wherever confirmed)

Below is the schedule of the Indian Men’s cricket team for the year 2024 with IST timings wherever available.

India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24

January 3-7: India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town (2:00 PM)

January 2024: Afghanistan’s tour of India

January 11: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7:00 PM)

January 14: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore (7:00 PM)

January 17: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:00 PM)

January 2024 to March 2024: England tour of India

January 25-January 29: India vs England, 1st Test, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (9:30 AM)

February 2-February 6: India vs England, 2nd Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (9:30 AM)

February 15-February 19: India vs England, 3rd Test, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:30 AM)

February 23-February 27: India vs England, 4th Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (9:30 AM)

March 7-March 11: India vs England, 5th Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9:30 AM)

June 4-30, 2024: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

July 2024: India tour of Sri Lanka (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is)

September 2024: Bangladesh tour of India (2 Tests and 3 T20Is)

October 2024: New Zealand tour of India (3 Tests)

November 2024-January 2025: India tour of Australia (5 Tests)

2024: A challenging year in store for the Indian Men's cricket team

India ended 2023 with a loss to South Africa in the Centurion Test. (Pic: AP)

If we take a glance at the schedule of the Indian men’s cricket team for 2024, they have numerous challenges in store. They will need to rewrite history in their very first assignment of the New Year to level the two-match Test series in South Africa.

India will take on the Proteas at Newlands in Cape Town, a venue where they have never won a Test match. The visitors have played six Tests at the venue, losing four, while the other two matches have ended in a draw.

On paper, the home T20I series against Afghanistan looks a reasonably easy assignment, but Afghanistan have troubled the Men in Blue in the recent past, so India cannot take things lightly at all. As for the Test series against England at home, they will be favorites, but the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum combine could give them some headaches.

The ICC T20 World Cup will once again test the Men in Blue’s mental resolve in big matches, while the tour Down Under will present a golden opportunity for Team India to win their third Test series in a row in Australia.

