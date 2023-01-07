"Sri Lanka got to play 21 overs and India 20" - Sanjay Bangar on Men in Blue's no-ball issues

Sanjay Bangar has said that India's bowlers need to work on their no-ball issues during practice as they cannot afford to give an extra over to the opposition team.

The Indian seamers delivered seven no-balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday, January 5. Their largesse helped Dasun Shanaka and Co. set a massive 207-run target for the Men in Blue and the visitors eventually won the game by 16 runs to draw level in the three-match series.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Bangar was asked whether India gave too many runs and too many gifts in Pune, to which he responded:

"There will be a lot of discussion about how they bowled seven no-balls. Because of those seven no-balls, it became a game where Sri Lanka got to play 21 overs and India 20. In 21 versus 20, the scale will always be tilted towards 21."

Bangar added that the Indian bowlers will have to adjust quickly to the conditions in Rajkot, where the series decider will be played on Saturday, January 7. The former Indian batting coach elaborated:

"Whenever you go to a new venue - how much wind is there, how fast you should run in your run-up with and against the wind - you need to pay attention to these things during practice. The conditions will be different in Rajkot also, so how they adjust will decide how the Indian fast bowlers come back in the next game."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



5th no-ball of the night from Arshdeep Singh



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Unacceptable 🤯5th no-ball of the night from Arshdeep Singh Unacceptable 🤯5th no-ball of the night from Arshdeep Singh 😞#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/9cZ3JrPplA

While Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls in his two overs, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik overstepped the crease once apiece. It will be interesting to see if the Indian think tank retains Arshdeep in the playing XI as the left-arm seamer seemed to lack rhythm in the last game.

"If you are a fast bowler, you should bowl fast" - Sanjay Bangar says Umran Malik should not try to swing the ball

Umran Malik has impressed with his pace in the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka. [P/C: BCCI]

Bangar was further asked about Umran not compromising on his pace, to which he replied:

"He shouldn't do it as well because he has been fast-tracked into the team because of his pace. If you are a fast bowler, you should bowl fast, you shouldn't try to swing the ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Umran should not make the mistake a few other fast bowlers have committed in the past, explaining:

"We have seen a few bowlers who started while bowling more than 140 kph, because of which they got a place in the Indian team, but they tried to swing the ball after playing two series. So they moved away from their strength. The good thing was that his top-most priority, which the team management would also be talking about, is to hit the length at a fast pace."

Bangar concluded by observing that the Jammu and Kashmir speedster will start mixing his lengths as he gains experience and will thus not be predictable. He added that he wi become economical apart from being penetrative once that happens.

Poll : Should Arshdeep Singh be a part of India's playing XI for the final T20I against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes