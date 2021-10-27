"Haven't seen batting talent like Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka in Sri Lanka" - Coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur has lauded Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka, awestruck by their abilities. Mickey Arthur thinks Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka are talents like none he has seen in the nation.

Charith Asalanka played an outstanding knock against Bangladesh in Sharjah in Sri Lanka's first Super 12 game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The left-hander stayed unbeaten at 80 as Sri Lanka gunned down 172, while Pathum Nissanka started well by scoring a 21-ball 24.

Recognizing Asalanka and Nissanka as brilliant players, Mickey Arthur feels Sri Lanka must keep giving them exposure as they headline their batting unit. Arthur said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"I've watched every cricketer now in Sri Lanka, but I don't see batting talent like Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka. As a coaching staff and a selection panel, we've got to keep giving opportunities to young players, because in the next couple of years they're going to be the leaders in the batting department."

Arthur recalled Nissanka's Test debut and heaped praise on him:

"I've always said since the first time I saw Pathum that he's a wonderful talent. His balance, his feet movement, when he attacks and defends are great. He's got it all. We saw that on Test debut. He's played every form now over the last sort of nine months for us. He's going to play every form, because I think him and Charith are generation next for Sri Lanka in terms of batting."

Nissanka debuted in Test cricket earlier this year in March against the West Indies in Antigua. Although the right-hander perished for a single-figure score in the first innings, he scored a century in the second.

"Charith's development has been incredible": Mickey Arthur

The former Pakistan coach feels Asalanka has progressed incredibly well as preparation has been fantastic and is bringing Sri Lanka rich returns.

"To see Charith's development has been incredible. I remember Charith arriving into our bubble just before we went to England, and to see Charith's journey from England to where he is now is a credit to himself.

'The way he's gone about his work, the professionalism that he's shown, and his preparation for every game has been fantastic. To see a young player like Charith get better and better has been very rewarding for us."

Asalanka's role will be even more crucial when Sri Lanka lock horns with Australia on Thursday in Dubai. The southpaw will face a litmus test against the Australian pacers, capable of tearing the Lankans' batting unit apart.

