Sri Lankan players who breached bio-bubble lied to enquiry commission over timing of returning to hotel - Reports

The three Sri Lankan players, who breached the bio-bubble during the tour of England, reportedly lied to the enquiry commission over the timing of their return to the team hotel.

A five-member committee was appointed to conduct a disciplinary enquiry into the incident involving the three Sri Lankan players - Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella.

Announcing its verdict on Thursday, the committee recommended two-year bans from all forms of cricket and a fine of US$ 25,000 for Mendis and Gunathilaka. As for Dickwella, he could be slapped with a ban of 18 months from all forms of cricket and a fine of US$ 25,000.

According to reports, the ban recommended for the guilty Sri Lankan players could have been shorter had they been honest with the commission probing the matter. Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine tweeted:

“It has emerged that the three players lied to the commission. When asked what time they had returned to the hotel, they claimed (they did so) at 11. But on checking hotel cctv, it was confirmed they returned only after 12:30. Had they been frank, probably (they) would’ve got away with 1-year bans.”

The penalty recommended by the committee for the three Sri Lankan cricketers will need to be ratified by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Executive Committee.

Pretty strong recommendations by SLC Disciplinary Committee to ban Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunatilleke from all cricket for 2 yrs and suspend Niroshan Dickwella for 18 months. SLC ExCo will meet tomorrow and probably allow them to play domestic cricket. Fined 25,000 USD each. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 29, 2021

Sri Lankan trio was slammed for breaching bio-bubble in England

Even as Sri Lanka were struggling with their on-field performances, their tour of England took a turn for the worse when Mendis, Dhanushka and Dickwella were captured on camera of breaching the bio-bubble.

Ahead of the first ODI of the series against England, the Sri Lankan trio was seen roaming the streets of Durham, the video of which went viral on social media. The Sri Lankan players were subsequently strongly criticised for their actions.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) immediately ordered the trio to return home for breaching the bio-bubble. SLC released a statement saying:

"Sri Lanka Cricket executive Committee has suspended Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the bio- bubble, and they will be immediately recalled to Sri Lanka."

A committee was then appointed by the SLC to investigate the bio-bubble breach, which subsequently recommended bans on the three players for their misactions in England.

Sri Lanka were thrashed 0-3 in the T20I series in England. They lost the ODI series 0-2, while the third match of the series was washed out due to rain.

