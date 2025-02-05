Star batter returns as England announce playing XI for 1st IND vs ENG ODI 2025

England have announced their playing XI for the first ODI of the three-match series against India in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The side included star batter Joe Root, who will play his first white-ball game for England since the disastrous 2023 ODI World Cup.

Led by Jos Buttler, England suffered a 1-4 hammering in the T20I series preceding the ODI series. The wicketkeeper will captain the ODI side after missing both 50-over series against Australia and West Indies last year.

While Root slots back in at No.3, the rest of the English batting wears a similar look to the one that struggled in the T20Is. Phil Salt and Ben Duckett will open the batting with Harry Brook and Jos Buttler at No.4 and 5.

Batting all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will come in next, followed by the four bowlers. Adil Rashid will play as the lone specialist spinner with Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Saqib Mahmood manning the pace department.

England have struggled massively in ODIs, losing their last three bilateral series after the 2023 World Cup. Meanwhile, India suffered a shocking loss in their previous ODI series in Sri Lanka last year.

The three ODIs will be the final preparatory matches for both teams before the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, starting February 19.

England's Playing XI for 1st ODI vs India

Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Saqib Mahmood.

What happened when England last played an ODI series in India?

England's last bilateral ODI series in India came back in 2021 when the two teams played three matches, similar to the upcoming affair. The hosts won the series opener in Pune by a comfortable margin of 66 runs.

England then bounced back in style to level the series with a six-wicket win in the second ODI, chasing 337 successfully. The series decider was another thriller that saw Team India pull off a nerve-wrecking seven-run win, defending a massive score of 329.

Despite the 1-2 series defeat, Jonny Bairstow was the Player of the Series for scoring 219 runs at an average of 73.

