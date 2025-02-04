Star bowler joins India’s ODI squad after strong performance in IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is: Reports

Spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy has joined the Indian ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against England, which begins on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur. The second and third games of the series will take place in Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 9 and 12, respectively.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether the Tamil Nadu cricketer has been added to the squad for the series or if he has joined only for net sessions.

This development comes after Chakravarthy’s outstanding performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, where he claimed 14 wickets at an average of 9.86 and an economy rate of 7.67. His remarkable performances earned him the Player of the Series award.

Trending

Overall, the star spinner has played 18 T20Is for India, taking 33 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. However, he is yet to make his ODI debut. Looking at his List A career, Varun has impressed with 59 wickets in just 23 matches, averaging 14.13, and has claimed four five-wicket hauls.

“They will give him a chance” - R Ashwin on Varun Chakravarthy playing against England in ODIs

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes that in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy could be given an opportunity to play in the India-England ODI series. However, with India already selecting four spinners for the squad — Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav — it will be interesting to see if Varun gets included.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the spin legend shared his thoughts, saying [via India Today]:

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series.”

"If they don't give him a chance here, then it's difficult. But nevertheless, I congratulate Varun for his first Player of the Tournament award. He is the Chakravarthy of T20I cricket at the moment. I wish he grows more and more,” he continued.

Ashwin retired from international cricket after the third game of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December 2024. The 38-year-old ended his career as India’s second-leading wicket-taker across all formats, having claimed 765 wickets in 287 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news