Star England player makes a comeback to Test squad after 4 years for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England pacer Jofra Archer was picked in the squad for the second Test against India, starting at Edgbaston on July 2. It was the 30-year-old's first call-up to the Test side since February 2021, as injuries have prevented him from playing for England in the longest format in the last few years.

Archer's inclusion was the only change to the squad that beat India by five wickets at Leeds on Tuesday. June 24, to go up 1-0 in the five-match series.

"The England Men’s selection panel has added Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer to the squad for the Rothesay second Test match against India at Edgbaston, starting on Wednesday, July 2 2025," an ECB press release read.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Archer's last Test match was against India at Ahmedabad in 2021. He has picked up 42 wickets in 13 Tests since debuting against Australia in the Ashes Test at Lord's in 2019.

He played for Sussex in the county championship match against Durham last week, where he sent down 18 overs and conceded 32 runs, while picking up a wicket.

Stuart Broad calls for Jofra Archer to repay England for the contract offered to him

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has said that it was time Archer repaid the board for the contract given to him by playing Test cricket for the country.

“I’m assuming England have had him on a red-ball contract for a few years since he last made an impact. They’ll be wanting to get some repayment out of that. I’m sure he’ll play a part at some stage if he’s fit. It will just be making sure his body is hard enough to be able to do the job,” Broad had said.

England Men's Test squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news