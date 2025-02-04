Star leg-spinner added to Men in Blue squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the squad for the three-match ODI series, starting on February 6 in Nagpur. With England batters struggling against the 33-year-old in the shortest format, the selectors have decided to seize the opportunity to trouble the visitors in the 50-over leg too.

Chakravarthy earned the Player of the Series award, picking up 14 wickets in five matches in the T20I series, averaging an astonishing 9.86 alongside an economy rate of 7.66, as India beat England 4-1.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The veteran cricketer troubled almost every visiting batter, especially Harry Brook, whom he dismissed on three occasions during the series. With Brook set to slot in the middle-order in the longer version, the Yorkshire cricketer will likely have to face more overs from the mystery spinner.

As far as Varun Chakravarthy's 50-over international career is concerned, he is uncapped in the format and has played only 23 List A games, picking up 59 scalps in those at 14.13 apiece. Thus, he can be trusted to perform well in the 50-over series against England, should he get an opportunity.

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two matches), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), and Varun Chakravarthy.

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking recently on his YouTube Channel, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier predicted that Varun Chakravarthy would get a chance in the 50-over series against England. Ashwin reckoned Chakravarthy must play in the series if he is to be a last-minute addition to India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don't think it's an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the India vs England ODI series. If they don't give him a chance here, then it's difficult. But, nevertheless, I congratulate Varun for his first Player of the Tournament award," Ashwin said via Hindustan Times.

The 2025 Champions Trophy commences on February 19. The 2013 champions will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news