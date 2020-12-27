Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"Starc’s wrist position and shape on the ball was missing for a while" - Sachin Tendulkar

Starc has been a pace sensation for Australian Cricket
Starc has been a pace sensation for Australian Cricket
Anurag Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 27 Dec 2020, 12:03 IST
News
Advertisement

Cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar praised Australian speedster, Mitchell Starc's wrist position during the Boxing Day Test against India, on Twitter.

Back in 2012, during Starc's younger playing days, he credited Pakistan bowling legend, Wasim Akram for helping him improve his wrist position. He said that invaluable tips from legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram helped him to swing the ball consistently.

Incidentally, Starc was able to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar during the Test series that was ongoing back then and credited Akram for his feat. Starc's quote from 2012 read:

"It was a brief chat. I had the opportunity to catch up with him in Sydney. It was about wrist position to get the ball to swing consistently. I hope to catch up with him again. He is a genius and chatting with him would not do any harm."

Starc records 250 Test wickets

During Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against team India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Mitchell Starc broke yet another record by taking his 250th Test wicket to surpass Aussie legend Richie Bernaud who retired with 248 wickets to his name. Starc's 250th Test scalp was Indian youngster Rishabh Pant, who the speedster removed in the 11th over of the Indian innings during the second day’s play of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pant’s wicket was crucial for Australia as he was looking good on 29 and had added 57 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket.

Starc is now the 9th all-time leading wicket taker for Australia - a huge feat in itself for the pace sensation.

Who are the other leading wicket-taker for Australia?

Starc’s teammate, off-spinner Nathan Lyon is now just eight wickets short of 400 wickets. Shane Warne (708 wickets), Glenn McGrath (563), Lyon (392 and playing), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), Brett Lee (310), Craig McDermott (291) and Jason Gillespie (259) are the Australians who are currently ahead of Mitchell Starc in terms of wickets.

Published 27 Dec 2020, 12:03 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Mitchell Starc Cricket News Today
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी