"Starc’s wrist position and shape on the ball was missing for a while" - Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar praised Australian speedster, Mitchell Starc's wrist position during the Boxing Day Test against India, on Twitter.

Starc’s wrist position and shape on the ball is something that was missing for a while.

The way he is now able to get the ball back in makes him a far more dangerous bowler.#AUSvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 27, 2020

Back in 2012, during Starc's younger playing days, he credited Pakistan bowling legend, Wasim Akram for helping him improve his wrist position. He said that invaluable tips from legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram helped him to swing the ball consistently.

Incidentally, Starc was able to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar during the Test series that was ongoing back then and credited Akram for his feat. Starc's quote from 2012 read:

"It was a brief chat. I had the opportunity to catch up with him in Sydney. It was about wrist position to get the ball to swing consistently. I hope to catch up with him again. He is a genius and chatting with him would not do any harm."

Starc records 250 Test wickets

During Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against team India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Mitchell Starc broke yet another record by taking his 250th Test wicket to surpass Aussie legend Richie Bernaud who retired with 248 wickets to his name. Starc's 250th Test scalp was Indian youngster Rishabh Pant, who the speedster removed in the 11th over of the Indian innings during the second day’s play of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pant’s wicket was crucial for Australia as he was looking good on 29 and had added 57 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket.

Starc is now the 9th all-time leading wicket taker for Australia - a huge feat in itself for the pace sensation.

2⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets for Mitchell Starc!! 🙌 🇦🇺



He passes NSW and Australian legend Richie Benaud who claimed 248 Test wickets.



He is the 9⃣th all-time leading taker in the Baggy Green 👏👏👏



World Class. pic.twitter.com/G7n0RqsEAO — NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) December 27, 2020

Who are the other leading wicket-taker for Australia?

Starc’s teammate, off-spinner Nathan Lyon is now just eight wickets short of 400 wickets. Shane Warne (708 wickets), Glenn McGrath (563), Lyon (392 and playing), Dennis Lillee (355), Mitchell Johnson (313), Brett Lee (310), Craig McDermott (291) and Jason Gillespie (259) are the Australians who are currently ahead of Mitchell Starc in terms of wickets.