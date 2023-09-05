"Stay on Instagram but be here as well" - Mohammad Kaif lambasts India's catching and fielding in Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Nepal

Mohammad Kaif has lambasted Team India for their abysmal catching and fielding in their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal.

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dropped a sitter apiece as Nepal posted a 230-run total on the board after being asked to bat first in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by 10 wickets via the DLS method after the target was modified to 145 runs in 23 overs due to rain.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was asked about his thoughts on India's error-ridden efforts in the field, to which he responded:

"No matter how fit you are as a team, you might have big biceps, you might be working out in the gym and putting great pictures on Instagram, it does not make a difference. Are you fit on the ground? Stay on Instagram but be here as well."

The former Indian batter and ace fielder was particularly disappointed with Virat Kohli's recent mistakes on the field. He elaborated:

"I am extremely disappointed with Kohli, I am not lying. I have seen him many times. This is not the first time Virat Kohli has dropped a catch. He was dropping catches in the IPL, dropped catches in Australia and Bangladesh as well."

Kaif added that the Indian team are not exhibiting their fitness on the field. He observed:

"In the last one-and-a-half to two years journey of Kohli, the fitness is fantastic, but if you are not using it on the ground, something is lacking, whether it is Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan."

While Shreyas Iyer dropped a straightforward catch at first slip off the last ball of the first over, Kohli grassed an easy opportunity at short cover off the very next delivery. Ishan Kishan then made an awkward attempt to take a catch down the leg side and let the ball go through his gloves.

"You cannot afford these mistakes" - Mohammad Kaif

India committed a plethora of errors in the field.

While highlighting Ishan Kishan's technical mistake, Mohammad Kaif added that such fielding lapses can hit India hard going forward. He said:

"Ishan Kishan ran so far ahead. The ball hadn't even come. You want the ball to be a little away and you want to keep your eyes on it. You call yourself the fittest team, but you cannot afford these mistakes."

The cricketer-turned-commentator warned India of dire consequences if they commit such mistakes in their World Cup opener against Australia. He added that the likes of Mitchell Marsh will not spare Rohit Sharma and Co. if that happens.

