Steve Smith overtakes Tendulkar, Sangakkara to be fastest to 8000 Test runs

Australia batter Steve Smith surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest batter to reach 8000 runs in Test cricket. The Sri Lankan great previously held the record as he reached the landmark in 152 innings.

Smith broke the record by reaching the 8000-run mark in his 151st innings, which came during the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday. Sachin Tendulkar, who was previously in the second spot, has now moved down to third position on this list. The Indian legend breached the mark in his 154th innings back in 2002.

On Day 4 of the Lahore Test, Steve Smith achieved the memorable feat during his 17-run knock in Australia's second innings. Naseem Shah dismissed the Australian stalwart moments before the visitors declared their innings.

Pakistan need 278 runs to win the series on the final day of the third Test

Australia began the day with a lead of 134 runs. The openers built on it steadily with a fruitful 96-run opening partnership. David Warner (51) perished after his half-century. However, his partner Usman Khawaja (104*) continued his great form in the series and bought up another century.

Marnus Labuschagne (36), Steve Smith (17), and Travis Head (11*) chipped in with handy knocks in the middle-order. Captain Pat Cummins then made a brave decision and declared the innings at 227/3, setting a target of 351 in 121 overs for Pakistan.

The hosts got off to a decent start in the fourth innings. Openers Abdullah Shafique (27*) and Imam-ul-Haq (42*) displayed solidity and put on 73/0 in the 27 overs before stumps on Day 4.

Pakistan's team management will have breathed easily after witnessing the stable and assured beginning given by the openers.

They now need 278 runs on the final day with all 10 wickets in the bank.

The first two Test matches in the three-match series turned out to be draws. Hence, the winner of this match is set to take the series home.

After the Test series, both teams play three ODIs and one T20I.

Edited by Aditya Singh