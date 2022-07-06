"Stokes doesn’t give a damn what anybody else says" - Nasser Hussain believes that the England Test captain owns a unique brand of leadership

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Ben Stokes' captaincy and feels he is not influenced by his predecessors. The all-rounder, since being appointed as Test captain, has led England to a 3-0 win over New Zealand as well as a record-breaking win over India.

Stokes was handed the task of restoring the side to their former glory in the longest format of the game following Joe Root's resignation. While there is a long way to go, the 31-year-old has certainly started off on the right foot with an unconventional brand of red-ball cricket.

Branding Stokes' leadership as 'phenomenal,' Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"It is in the field where Stokes' leadership has been phenomenal. He has been so impressive in the way he has gone about his job and in the fields he has set."

Citing the move to send Stuart Broad up the order as an example, Hussain continued:

"Stokes doesn’t give a damn what anybody else says. He is doing it his way, to the extent of having Stuart Broad padded up as nightwatchman. When did you last see Broad play a defensive shot?"

The appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach of the Test has acted as a catalyst for England. The former New Zealand skipper and his partnership with Stokes have been instrumental in the Test team's turnaround so far.

"They will get it wrong but they will never doubt the road they are doing down" - Nasser Hussain on England

While England's unique approach to Tests has worked flawlessly so far, there are likely to be times when it does not pay off. The high-risk approach is yet to be tested in overseas conditions as well as on challenging, deteriorated pitches.

Believing that the Stokes-led side will stick with the same mentality without a doubt, Nasser Hussain wrote:

"Just as Eoin Morgan’s white-ball side did, this Test team will cross the line occasionally. They will get it wrong but they will never doubt the road they are doing down and they will keep on doing it in their own way. Long may it continue."

England's home summer continues with a white-ball series against India. The side will then host South Africa for an all-format tour, beginning later this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far