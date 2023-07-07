"Stokes and Headingley is beyond just a love story" - Fans hail Ben Stokes after he rescued England from a collapse in 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

England captain Ben Stokes received applause from all corners of Twitter from cricket fans after his magnificent knock against Australia on Friday, July 7.
After his valiant 155 in a losing effort earlier this week at the Lord's, he continued in the same vein of form and played another rescue act for his side after other batters failed.
The hosts commenced day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test with an overnight score of 68/3. Australian pacer Pat Cummins dismissed Joe Root on the second delivery of the day to give a bumper start for the visitors. Things went downhill for the English side as they collapsed to 142/7 before the lunch break.
Mark Wood (24 in 8 balls) played a blazing cameo after the break to inject some momentum into the innings. Ben Stokes, who played watchfully till then, switched gears and unleashed his fierce avatar in the company of tailenders.
His onslaught helped England get near Australia's first-innings total. Stokes perished in the 53rd over while trying to hit a six. He was the last man to get out as England reached 237, giving Australia a slender lead of 26 runs.
Cricket fans were impressed with Ben Stokes' penchant for performing well in crunch situations as he played yet another excellent knock on Friday with his team in a dire situation. Fans shared their reactions to his inning through the Twitter platform.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"It's cost England" - Michael Vaughan feels Jonny Bairstow's poor wicket-keeping has cost Ben Stokes' side heavily so far in the Ashes 2023
Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently criticized Jonny Bairstow's poor wicket-keeping in the three Ashes Tests so far.
The Yorkshire keeper has put down multiple catches since the beginning of the series at Edgbaston and continued his shoddy work at Headingley by dropping a couple of catches on day 1 of the 3rd Test.
Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 1, Vaughan analyzed this as one of the reasons for England's current state in the series, saying:
"It's cost England. I was absolutely behind his wicketkeeping before this series but sometimes you have to accept that there's maybe a better option out there. I don't think they'll tinker, they'll continue with Jonny ( Bairstow)"
He added:
"The Aussies have had 3 chances and taken all. It's obvious for everyone to see the chances England have been missing have cost them hugely and probably down 0-2 because of that."