"Stokes and Headingley is beyond just a love story" - Fans hail Ben Stokes after he rescued England from a collapse in 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

England captain Ben Stokes received applause from all corners of Twitter from cricket fans after his magnificent knock against Australia on Friday, July 7.

After his valiant 155 in a losing effort earlier this week at the Lord's, he continued in the same vein of form and played another rescue act for his side after other batters failed.

The hosts commenced day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test with an overnight score of 68/3. Australian pacer Pat Cummins dismissed Joe Root on the second delivery of the day to give a bumper start for the visitors. Things went downhill for the English side as they collapsed to 142/7 before the lunch break.

Mark Wood (24 in 8 balls) played a blazing cameo after the break to inject some momentum into the innings. Ben Stokes, who played watchfully till then, switched gears and unleashed his fierce avatar in the company of tailenders.

His onslaught helped England get near Australia's first-innings total. Stokes perished in the 53rd over while trying to hit a six. He was the last man to get out as England reached 237, giving Australia a slender lead of 26 runs.

Cricket fans were impressed with Ben Stokes' penchant for performing well in crunch situations as he played yet another excellent knock on Friday with his team in a dire situation. Fans shared their reactions to his inning through the Twitter platform.

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 #Ashes2023 Stokes and Headingley is beyond just a love story Stokes and Headingley is beyond just a love story👏👏 #Ashes2023

Will Macpherson @willis_macp There won't be many more like Ben Stokes There won't be many more like Ben Stokes

#Ashes Had England's tail played with a little more calmness, they could have easily taken a lead. Another brilliant innings by Ben Stokes. What a player. Had England's tail played with a little more calmness, they could have easily taken a lead. Another brilliant innings by Ben Stokes. What a player.#Ashes

Spencer Morgan @spencermorgan93 Ben Stokes whenever all hope seems lost Ben Stokes whenever all hope seems lost https://t.co/nuDZEGIQoK

Ashley Parker @Ashleypp1986 Ben Stokes is a warrior. England to reliant on him and the bowlers and it will take its toll in the end! #Ashes2023 Ben Stokes is a warrior. England to reliant on him and the bowlers and it will take its toll in the end! #Ashes2023

Reev @TheReevHD This England performance is so sloppy that Ben Stokes has literally broken his back trying to carry this This England performance is so sloppy that Ben Stokes has literally broken his back trying to carry this 😭

Prashant @Prashtk31 Well Played sir ben stokes.... ghosts are alive of headingly in my heart... Well Played sir ben stokes.... ghosts are alive of headingly in my heart...

Paul E2 Spurs 🟡🟣 @PaulE2Spurs Stokes needs some help from the other batsmen. It basically Ben Stokes V Australia. Stokes needs some help from the other batsmen. It basically Ben Stokes V Australia.

For now, well played, Ben Stokes. Incredible to be able to switch gears so well. Well done.



#Ashes Had to keep swinging Stokes but his 80 has ensured Australia only have a slender lead of 26 runs. Makes this game move a lot more quicker. Should be a fascinating match.For now, well played, Ben Stokes. Incredible to be able to switch gears so well. Well done. Had to keep swinging Stokes but his 80 has ensured Australia only have a slender lead of 26 runs. Makes this game move a lot more quicker. Should be a fascinating match.For now, well played, Ben Stokes. Incredible to be able to switch gears so well. Well done.#Ashes

James Morgan @thefulltoss Well, Ben Stokes has just single-handedly brought England back into this game and kept the Ashes alive. I simply don’t have the superlatives in my vocabulary to describe what a special cricketer he is. Absolutely insane effort. #ashes Well, Ben Stokes has just single-handedly brought England back into this game and kept the Ashes alive. I simply don’t have the superlatives in my vocabulary to describe what a special cricketer he is. Absolutely insane effort. #ashes

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ben Stokes last 2 Test innings at Headingley in Ashes:



•135*(219) - 4th innings run chase.

80(108) - When England 68/4.



Ben Stokes loves Headingley - WHAT A PLAYER, ABSOLUTE SUPERSTAR. Ben Stokes last 2 Test innings at Headingley in Ashes:•135*(219) - 4th innings run chase.80(108) - When England 68/4.Ben Stokes loves Headingley - WHAT A PLAYER, ABSOLUTE SUPERSTAR. https://t.co/lzAaFG2nJs

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal 🏼 Ben Stokes what a player Ben Stokes what a player 👏🏼 https://t.co/iiKBgkJomy

Hrishikesh Damodar @HrishiDamodar #BenStokes has completed 6000 Test runs. With this, he has become the first English player & third overall after Sir Gary Sobers and Jacques Kallis to score 6000 runs and take 150+ wickets in Test Cricket history. Stokes is one of the greatest Test all-rounders. #BenStokes has completed 6000 Test runs. With this, he has become the first English player & third overall after Sir Gary Sobers and Jacques Kallis to score 6000 runs and take 150+ wickets in Test Cricket history. Stokes is one of the greatest Test all-rounders. https://t.co/LvgWfOFoRO

Seems to get better when everyone else is playing shit.



Alien.



#Ashes2023 Ben Stokes man.Seems to get better when everyone else is playing shit.Alien. Ben Stokes man.Seems to get better when everyone else is playing shit.Alien. #Ashes2023

Trevor Lloyd @Trevorlloyd92 Ben Stokes has once again, given England a chance to win. What a guy. What a player. Ben Stokes has once again, given England a chance to win. What a guy. What a player.

Lee Clarke @Clarkey_No1 Ben Stokes is superhuman. Half a sniff thanks to him. Will be hard being two bowlers down mind. Ben Stokes is superhuman. Half a sniff thanks to him. Will be hard being two bowlers down mind.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrustappen33 Ben Stokes! Another show of his brilliance. One man army against Aussies!



Gone for 80 and England bowled out. Ben Stokes! Another show of his brilliance. One man army against Aussies! Gone for 80 and England bowled out.

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets Ben Stokes is COURAGE in big bold letters Ben Stokes is COURAGE in big bold letters

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Remeber the name Ben Stokes !



This man is carrying the batting of his team on his shoulders alone and a absolutely six hitting machine. Remeber the name Ben Stokes !This man is carrying the batting of his team on his shoulders alone and a absolutely six hitting machine. https://t.co/gu0iEafVSY

Archith @UtdArc People should stop doubting Ben Stokes. He is just an insane cricketer who just has the ability to flip the switch when everything is downhill.



An asset to any side he is in. People should stop doubting Ben Stokes. He is just an insane cricketer who just has the ability to flip the switch when everything is downhill. An asset to any side he is in.

Reuben @ReubenOwen_ The word generational gets chucked about in sport very often.



But it’s the correct word for Ben Stokes. The word generational gets chucked about in sport very often.But it’s the correct word for Ben Stokes.

