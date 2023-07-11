"Stop being so stubborn" - Fans react as England retain Jonny Bairstow for fourth Ashes Test squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday, July 11, announced a 14-player squad for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which starts on July 19.

The selection committee has retained under-fire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow despite growing talks about replacing him with specialist keeper Ben Foakes.

For the uninitiated, Bairstow has so far failed to live up to expectations behind the stumps in Ashes 2023, dropping several catches and missing stumping chances. As far as his batting is concerned, the right-handed batter has scored just 141 runs in three Tests at a below-par average of 23.50, including a solitary half-century.

Foakes has so far played 20 Tests for England, scoring 934 runs at an average of 32.2, including two tons and four half-centuries. The 30-year-old emerged as England’s first-choice wicketkeeper during Bairstow’s absence due to a lengthy injury layoff. He has inflicted 63 dismissals, including six stumpings.

Bairstow, on the other hand, has a better track record with the bat, scoring 5623 runs in 93 Tests, including 12 tons and 24 half-centuries. He has inflicted 211 dismissals, including 14 stumpings, but his performance in Ashes 2023 has been dismal behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes and Co. will now look to continue their momentum after winning the third Test by three wickets to stay alive in the series. The hosts must win the fourth Test to set a decider at Kia Oval in London, later this month. Pat Cummins-led side are currently leading the five-match series 2-1.

Interestingly, only Australia have come from 0-2 behind to win the tournament in Ashes history (in 1936-37).

England squad for fourth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

