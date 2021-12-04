"Our batters have to look at how India played Nathan Lyon" - Stuart Broad wary of the off-spinner's threat in the Ashes

Stuart Broad has said that neutralising Nathan Lyon could be one of the keys to England's success in the upcoming Ashes series. The veteran seamer feels the visitors can take cues from how India played the off-spinner in Australia.

Although Nathan Lyon is Australia's most successful off-spinner, he remains under pressure to deliver in the Ashes. The 34-year old had a forgettable last summer, taking only nine wickets in four Tests at 55.11. He will need to be amongst the wickets to help Australia retain the urn.

Stuart Broad feels Lyon is Australia's key bowler despite their pace attack's reputation. Speaking to News Corp, Broad said that based on India's approach against the off-spinner in their series win Down Under, England could look to do the same. He said:

"We’ve studied what Hazlewood, Cummins and Starc have done for a long period of time and the role Nathan Lyon plays, I actually think he’s their key man. He’s so consisten,t and it allows their bowlers to bowl the spells and overs they do."

"India played him really well, and I think that helped play a key role in India winning that series, how they played him here. Our batters have to look at that. We’ve played Lyon in Australia very poorly for long periods of time. This is the series where that has to change."

It's worth noting that Lyon has the second-most career wickets against England. The New South Wales off-spinner has 85 wickets in 23 Tests at a decent average of 30.53, with two fifers, against the visitors.

"He's just a really consistent bowler at what he does" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad also said that England have to fare well against Lyon to win in Australia. Praising Lyon's skills and wicket-taking ability, the Nottinghamshire bowler added:

"He’s someone who brings great control in the first innings. We’ve got to play him better, there’s no getting away from that. We can’t put our heads in the sand, and pretend we’ve played him well."

"He’s just a really consistent bowler at what he does. He’s a top spin bowler who gets good bounce. We know, we’ve played enough against him now to know what he does. Let’s find a better way to play him."

The first Ashes Test starts on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane, where England haven't won since 1986.

In fact, the visitors last won a Test Down Under in 2011.

