"Such a proud moment for me" - David Warner reacts as his daughters join him for national anthem ahead of his 100th Test

Australian opener David Warner played his landmark 100th Test when the hosts took on South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, December 26. His daughters joined him during the national anthem ahead of the start of the game on Boxing Day.

Warner took to Instagram to express his sense of pride for the same, sharing a picture of him with his three daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose from the Test as the Australian team lined up for the anthems.

"Such a proud moment for me. Having my girls by my side singing the anthem. #family #love," he captioned the post.

Here's a look at the post from the opening batter:

Warner made his Test debut in 2011 when Australia took on New Zealand at The Gabba in Brisbane. He has been a regular feature in their playing XI since then, barring the time he served a one-year suspension owing to the ball-tampering scandal.

Australia dominate Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Skipper Pat Cummins decided to field first in the second Test against South Africa having won the toss at the MCG. It was a surprise move but one that paid off as the visitors crumbled again under pressure.

Despite Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen stitching together a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket, Cameron Green ripped the lower order to shreds and bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests.

The Proteas were bundled out for a mere 189 before the hosts ended the day on 45/1.

While Warner looked solid and positive in his approach to finish the day unbeaten on 32, he saw opening partner Usman Khawaja nick one behind for just one. Marnus Labuschagne is giving the southpaw company on five and the duo will look to rub off the deficit tomorrow morning.

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane by six wickets with the contest ending inside two days. This game is crucial for both teams with a spot in the final of the World Test Championship at stake.

