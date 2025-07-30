"Suddenly, he would find his own voice" - Sanjay Bangar on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has opined that Shubman Gill's consistent performances with the bat in the ongoing series against England would grow his confidence as a leader in the dressing room. He added that the captain's increased confidence would define how the Indian team plays going forward.

India will lock horns with England in the final Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval from Thursday, July 31, onwards. Gill scored 103 runs off 238 deliveries in India's second innings of the fourth Test in Manchester, a knock that helped draw the game.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Bangar was asked whether the match-saving knock in Manchester would help Gill grow as a captain and leader.

"What he has done in this particular series would do a world of good to his confidence, not only as a batter but also as a leader, because suddenly, he would find his own voice. The communication that he would have with the group and with the dressing room would be different," he responded.

"He would be more assertive. These are the aftereffects of having a great start as a leader and being assured in your primary role as a batter. So that is only going to benefit Indian cricket, and also the way this team wants to play in the future," the former India batting coach added.

Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He has amassed 722 runs, including a double century and three centuries, at an average of 90.25 in eight innings.

"You are looking at a young guy who has been successful in all conditions now" - Sanjay Bangar on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) and KL Rahul will likely open for India in the fifth Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Bangar was asked what has stood out for him in Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers heading into the fifth Test.

"I think the ability of Yashasvi Jaiswal, because we all know what KL Rahul is capable of. It's just that he has stamped his authority on this series. As far as Yashasvi Jaiswal is concerned, you are looking at a young guy who has been successful in all conditions now - Australia, West Indies, England, and at home, he has just dominated whichever team he has played against," he replied.

The former India all-rounder highlighted that Jaiswal exhibited great discipline in the visitors' first innings of the Manchester Test.

"What I liked about this particular pair, I think the conditions were the most challenging in the first session of the Manchester Test, and how Yashasvi Jaiswal played with a lot of discipline and restraint," Bangar observed.

Bangar praised Jaiswal and Rahul for laying the foundation for big totals, especially in the first innings of the Manchester Test.

"They were 77-odd without loss in the first session. That, to me, was the reason why India could get to a score of 360. If you have to do well in England, your top order has to do the job, and they have been absolutely brilliant," he stated.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has aggregated 291 runs at an average of 36.38 in eight innings in the first four Tests against England. KL Rahul has amassed 511 runs at an average of 63.88 in his eight innings.

