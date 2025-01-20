Sunil Gavaskar breaks into energetic dance moves during Wankhede Stadium’s 50 years celebrations [Watch]

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was at his energetic best as he showcased his dancing moves during the Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary celebrations on January 19. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) organized the event to celebrate 50 years of the Wankhede Stadium and the occasion was made special by the presence of several present and former cricketers.

During the event, Gavaskar joined in on the dance for the popular Bollywood song 'Om Shanti Om' with singer Shekhar Ravjiani. Later, he and Sachin Tendulkar also recited lines from the song, much to the delight of the gathering crowd.

Here is a video clipping of the same, shared by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) X handle:

Other renowned cricketers present at the event included Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer.

Gavaskar was the first batter in Test history to achieve the 10,000-run milestone, finishing his illustrious red-ball career with 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12, including 34 centuries.

He was later leapfrogged by fellow Mumbai batter Sachin Tendulkar, who finished with an incredible 15,921 Test runs - a record for the format. Tendulkar also remains the leading run-scorer across formats in cricket history with 34,357 runs, including 100 centuries in 664 outings.

"The chest swells with pride" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar is among the greatest cricketers to hail from Mumbai [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged the massive amount of pride he felt being from Mumbai during the Wankhede Stadium’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

"It feels like a home ground, and that's truly a wonderful feeling. The chest swells with pride," he said [via Cricbuzz].

Current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma echoed Gavaskar's sentiments and said:

"I've been playing here since I was 14. The Wankhede holds a special place for India, Mumbai, and the MI teams. The crowds here never let you down. After celebrating the 2007 T20 World Cup win at this ground, I dreamed of bringing another one home myself [2024 T20 World Cup]."

Team India won the 2011 ODI World Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They also celebrated their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph on the streets of Mumbai last year before a facilitatory celebration at the Wankhede Stadium.

