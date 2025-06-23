Sunil Gavaskar urges Rishabh Pant to celebrate his historic century with a somersault in ENG vs IND 2025 1st test [WATCH]

Sunil Gavaskar made a gesture to Rishabh Pant urging him to celebrate his historic century with a somersault during Day 4 of the first Test between India and England on Monday (June 23) at Headingley in Leeds. With this knock, Pant became the first Indian to slam twin centuries on English soil.

Pant arrived at the crease early on Day 4 after skipper Shubman Gill (8) was dismissed. The southpaw constructed a sensible partnership with well-set KL Rahul, as they steered the visitors on a comfortable note.

The keeper-batter curbed his instincts to carefully negotiate the England pace attack and increased the team's tempo at the right time. Pant reached his century off 130 balls with a slight nudge towards the point region. He expressed his happiness after reaching the milestone, as the Indian dressing room joined in to celebrate his century.

Interestingly, Gavaskar was also seen interacting with Pant from the media box, while urging him to perform a somersault, akin to his century celebration from the first innings. In response, the 27-year-old signaled that he will do a somersault afterwards.

Check out the moment below:

After reaching his hundred, Rishabh Pant launched an assault against Joe Root, slamming him for two fours and a six. However, Shoaib Bashir made Pant caught at long-on region for a well-compiled knock of 118 off 140 balls.

Notably, Pant became the second keeper overall to notch twin centuries in a Test match. Previously, Zimbabwe's Andy Flower achieved the same feat against South Africa at Harare in 2001.

Rishabh Pant equals Sachin Tendulkar's illustrous Test record

With another impressive knock, Rishabh Pant joined the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar in terms of number of tons (4) in England.

Pant brought up his fourth ton on his third tour to the country, while hitting his first in 2018. In 10 innings, he has garnered 808 runs at an average of 42.52 on English soil.

Rahul Dravid is the most successful Indian batter in England with six centuries to his name. He scored 1,950 runs in 21 games at a prolific average of 60.93.

Most centuries by an Indian in England:

6 - Rahul Dravid

4 - Rishabh Pant

4 - Sachin Tendulkar

4 - Dilip Vengsarkar

3 - Sourav Ganguly

