"Support England. You come to support your nations" - Joe Root's message to fans amidst the controversies ahead of the third Ashes Test 

England star Joe Root pleaded with fans to enjoy the rivetting action on the field amidst all the controversies ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

While the cricket on display has been full of thrills and spills during the first two Tests, the last Test was marred by controversies. Among all, the MCC members abusing several Australian players in the long room at Lord's has taken center stage over the last couple of days.

The ugly scenes transpired during the lunch break on Day 5 of the second Test in the aftermath of the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

When asked about the incident during the press conference ahead of the third Test, Joe Root responded by saying:

"Support England. That's the most important thing that you come to support your nations. It doesn't need to go beyond that, it should never go beyond that. Everyone should come here to enjoy the cricket on the field."

Unfortunately, the hosts find themselves in a 2-0 hole in the five-match series, a position from where no England team have ever managed to overcome in an Ashes series.

Root continued his sensational form in the first Test, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 118 and 46. However, his form tapered off in the second game, where he scored only a combined 28 runs in England's 43-run defeat.

"Time for everyone to move on" - Joe Root on the Jonny Bairstow dismissal

Baistow's bizarre dismissal has caused quite a stir among the media and fans.

Joe Root also called for everyone to move on from the contentious dismissal of Jonny Bairstow at the stroke of lunch on Day 5 of the Lord's Test.

The England wicketkeeper-batter was given out stumped after he wandered out of the crease, assuming a dead ball, only for Alex Carey to whip the stumps in one motion.

"I think it's time for everyone to move on and we can concentrate on this game now. We've got to play well for three games and we've shown our in our recent form, that we're more than capable of doing that," said Root.

The 32-year-old further reinforced that there is mutual respect between the teams despite the differences in various aspects of the game.

"There's always going to be respect there [between the teams], but you're allowed to disagree on certain things and see the game differently and clearly that is the case on this topic," Root added.

Despite back-to-back losses, England have been in red-hot form in Test cricket, winning 11 of their previous 13 Tests before the ongoing Ashes.

The hosts also boast an impressive record at Headingley, winning their last four Tests at the venue.

The venue witnessed one of its greatest matches in the 2019 Ashes, and the home side will look to recreate similar magic in the third Test, starting Thursday, July 6.

