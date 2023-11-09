Suryakumar Yadav or Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India in T20Is against Australia in Hardik Pandya's absence: Reports

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav or Asian Games gold medalist Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to lead the Indian team instead of Hardik Pandya in the five-match T20I series to be played against Australia just after the 2023 World Cup.

Pandya has been India's T20I captain for almost a year. However, after facing an ankle injury that ruled him out of the World Cup, the star all-rounder is reportedly unavailable for selection for the T20I series according to TOI.

Here's what a BCCI source told TOI about Hardik Pandya's availability:

"There is some time before Hardik can be declared fit and available for selection. It would be more practical for him to try and complete his rehabilitation with a possible 'RTP' (Return To Play) during SA series. It will certainly be NCA Sports science team's call."

With an important Test series of South Africa coming up, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and also the fast bowlers are reportedly set to be rested.

Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be the favorite to lead the team. However, if the No.1 ranked T20I batter asks for a rest after the World Cup, the Men in Blue could be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, having already led the team that won the gold medal in men's cricket in the Asian Games.

India continue their winning streak in 2023 World Cup in Hardik Pandya's absence

The Men in Blue had to make a couple of changes to their line-up by bringing in the likes of Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav to fill Hardik Pandya's void. While they have had to compromise on the balance that Pandya provides, India have won all their games so far.

The hosts will play the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, after which they are likely to face New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai.