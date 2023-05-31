T20 Blast 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Wayne Madsen, Luke Wood maintain top slot – Updated after Day 8

The Vitality Blast matches on May 30, 2023, brought about significant changes in the batting and bowling charts. In the South Group clash at Chelmsford, Gloucestershire faced Essex, and the latter emerged victorious by three wickets with five balls to spare.

Gloucestershire set a target of 196 runs, amassing a competitive total of 195/7 in their allotted 20 overs. However, Essex showcased their batting prowess, successfully chasing down the target in 19.1 overs, reaching 196/7.

Meanwhile, in another South Group match held in Canterbury, Somerset confronted Kent. Somerset posted a score of 154 runs within their 15 overs. Due to rain interruptions, the match was shortened to a 15-over contest, and Kent's revised target became 126 runs under the DLS method.

Somerset's bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, restraining Kent to a mere 112 runs. Consequently, Somerset secured a 13-run victory through the D/L method.

In the North Group encounter at Nottingham, Yorkshire faced Nottinghamshire. Yorkshire put up a competitive total of 182/7 in their 20 overs. Nottinghamshire attempted to chase the target but fell short by eight runs, finishing at 174/4. Yorkshire's bowlers exhibited their skills, successfully defending their total and contributing to their team's triumph.

Daryl Mitchell dropped to third in the batting charts

Derbyshire's Wayne Madsen maintained his dominance on the batting chart with 168 runs from three matches in the Vitality Blast tournament.

Lancashire's Daryl Mitchell, who previously held the second spot with 159 runs from four matches, has now been surpassed by Yorkshire's Dawid Malan, who claimed second place with 164 runs from four matches.

As the competition unfolds, the race for the top positions in the batting chart continues to intensify, with these talented batsmen vying to make significant contributions to their teams' success.

Luke Wood maintains first position on the bowling charts

The top three bowling positions in the T20 Blast 2023 remained unchanged after Day 8. Luke Wood of Lancashire continued to dominate the charts as the top wicket-taker, impressing with eight wickets from three matches and maintaining an exceptional average of 8.87.

While Nathan Sowter held the third position two days back, he was replaced by Dan Douthwaite. However, there was another alteration as Danny Briggs entered the leaderboard with seven wickets.

Although Briggs and Douthwaite both have the same number of wickets, their positions are determined by their averages and economies, which differentiate their rankings.

