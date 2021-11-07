T20 World Cup 2021: "If they reach the semi-finals, England will chew them raw" - Aakash Chopra analyzes New Zealand ahead of Afghanistan clash

Cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra analyzed the New Zealand lineup ahead of their must-win clash against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said the Kiwis, despite being the second-ranked team in Group 2, aren't a "gun T20 side" and lack the required batting firepower. He remarked that if they proceed to the semi-finals, England (the first semi-finalists from Group 1) will "chew them raw".

Aakash Chopra said:

"They are like five fingers combined to make a fist. They are not a gun T20 side, let's be honest... Their batting isn't that strong. If they win here and reach the semifinals, they'll qualify at No.2 (in Group 2) and England will chew them up. England won't spare them at all."

Aakash Chopra, however, added that New Zealand are still better placed than Afghanistan to win today. He suggested that Kane Williamson and co., being free of net run rate pressure, would play in their typically disciplined fashion. The former opener also explained why the Kiwi skipper will be under "massive pressure".

Aakash Chopra added:

"But then the fact is they have defeated India and if they defeat Afghanistan, which is the more likely outcome, then they'll surely go ahead. If they fail in the semifinals, then so be it. At least they got there. So the batting unit isn't a 200-scoring one. And they won't be thinking about net run rate because they just have to win via disciplined cricket which they always do. Kane Williamson will be under massive pressure for this game because if they have to win, they'll have to win against spin. So Kane is the man you'll look up to."

Williamson is by far New Zealand's best player of spin. In conditions such as those in the UAE, the Kiwi batting lineup revolves around him.

The batters on either side are adaptive, but lack the ability to single-handedly win games. The result of today's match will thus be decided on how Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi tackle the opposition skipper.

Aakash Chopra analyzes New Zealand's bowling attack

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup After a close call off his own bowling against Namibia, Ish Sodhi has been cleared to be available for selection against @ACBofficials in the team's final Group Game. Follow play in Abu Dhabi from 11pm NZT on @skysportnz @SENZ_Radio with highlights on @sparknzsport After a close call off his own bowling against Namibia, Ish Sodhi has been cleared to be available for selection against @ACBofficials in the team's final Group Game. Follow play in Abu Dhabi from 11pm NZT on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio with highlights on @sparknzsport #T20WorldCup https://t.co/0gfy4DN5is

Aakash Chopra also scrutinized the New Zealand bowling lineup. He talked about how spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi combined with the three pacers - Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Adam Milne - would be a potent force.

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying:

"Their bowling is strong. Ish Sodhi will do well on this big ground. And if the pitch is a turner, then Santner and Ish Sodhi will be better bowlers too. The three fast-bowlers are decent. Southee has been bowling really well. We don't see him doing well in T20s but he has been the game changer in the middle overs. Trent Boult is doing well and I feel he'll get one of the Afghanistan openers out. He's a smart operator... Adam Milne has pace but they are missing Lockie Ferguson. If he had been there, this would have been an every more fearsome team."

New Zealand is currently sitting on three wins from their four games in the tournament. This means if they win this match, they'll proceed to the semi-finals.

However, a historic win by underdogs Afghanistan will also bring India into contention as then the three sides will likely end up with equal points. The qualified team will be the one with the best net run rate after the final league stage match between India and Namibia on Monday.

