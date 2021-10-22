T20 World Cup 2021: "Group 2 has suddenly become a cakewalk" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes the league phase has become like a walk in the park for the Group 2 favorites at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Bangladesh, who were likely to be a part of Group 2 as the Round 1 Group B toppers, could only finish second and thereby join Group 1 for the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka are almost guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish in Group A of Round 1 and will not be a part of the India-Pakistan group for the main event.

While previewing the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Team India's group has become relatively easier. He explained:

"Scotland and Ireland/Namibia will come in India's group. Group 2 has suddenly become a cakewalk. Things are easier in India's group because India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand."

The former India cricketer feels Group 2 is unlikely to give too many surprising results. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Upsets can happen but I am not expecting too many upsets there. The upset could be Scotland beating New Zealand but Ireland/Namibia defeating India - nothing like that is going to happen."

India, Pakistan and New Zealand are likely to fight it out for the two semi-final berths from Group 2. Afghanistan, Scotland and Ireland/Namibia could cause an upset or two but are unlikely to make the semi-finals.

"Group 1 will see an amazing dogfight" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Group 1 has many formidable sides

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the entry of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who are almost certain to join the group, has made Group 1 even tougher. He reasoned:

"Group 1, which was already the Group of Death, will see an amazing dogfight now because Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are going to reach Group 1. This is incredible, two Asian teams have joined the group and a lot of encounters will be played in Sharjah."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka might welcome being a part of Group 1 as the surfaces would also be to their liking. Aakash Chopra said:

"It is going to be so much fun. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka must be happier actually to go in that pool because the chances of things turning topsy-turvy in that group have increased."

The low and slow Sharjah surface will certainly help the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka tweakers. While Bangladesh will play West Indies in Sharjah, Sri Lanka will cross swords with South Africa and England at the same venue if they finish as the Group A table-toppers.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will also play each other on October 24 in Sharjah if the Dasun Shanaka-led side joins Group 1.

