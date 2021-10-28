T20 World Cup 2021: "This is a team that can hurt you" - Aakash Chopra on Sri Lanka's clash against Australia

Aakash Chopra feels Sri Lanka can spring a few surprises in the T20 World Cup 2021, including against Australia in tonight's encounter between the two sides.

Sri Lanka qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with an all-win record in Round 1. They also got the better of Bangladesh in their first Group 1 fixture to continue their winning spree.

While previewing the Sri Lanka-Australia encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Dasun Shanaka-led side have brought their fighting qualities to the fore. He observed:

"Sri Lanka are punching above their weight, a lot of their things are falling in place. Sri Lanka is the sum of all parts. It is not a team seeing whom you get scared but this team knows how to fight. This is a team that can hurt you."

The former India opener pointed out that the Sri Lankan players have risen to the occasion in both the batting and bowling departments. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"They are playing well, whether it is Asalanka at the top or Rajapaksa or Hasaranga - who you can see both batting and bowling. If you see their bowling, Theekshana bowls very well, Dushmanta Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Karunaratne do their jobs."

Rex Clementine @RexClementine Mickey Arthur confirms Maheesh Theekshana will play tomorrow. Spin’s been Australia’s Achilles’ heel and it will be interesting. Mickey Arthur confirms Maheesh Theekshana will play tomorrow. Spin’s been Australia’s Achilles’ heel and it will be interesting.

Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa strung together an 86-run partnership for the fifth wicket when Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother at 79/4 while chasing a 172-run target against Bangladesh.

They will hope that Maheesh Theekshana, who missed the Bangladesh match due to injury, is fully fit for the encounter against Australia.

"Australia are mighty in my opinion" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Australia have a plethora of all-rounders in their lineup

Speaking about Australia, Aakash Chopra believes the presence of quality all-rounders in Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell gives them a formidable look. He explained:

"Australia are mighty in my opinion if you talk about the balance. Pakistan have two-three good spin-bowling all-rounders. This team also has a decent number of all-rounders - they have Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell and all three are playing like proper all-rounders."

The 44-year-old pointed out that Australia's potent all-round bowling attack adds to their might. Aakash Chopra stated:

"When you have three all-rounders like that, you have Adam Zampa, you have the option to play Ashton Agar and you have three gun fast bowlers - Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood and Kane Richardson is sitting outside. I mean this is a solid team."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup Australia missing Starc will be a huge blow for the balance of the team. A left arm quick is vital in the shorter format. Hoping the injury is not to serious. #AUSvSL Australia missing Starc will be a huge blow for the balance of the team. A left arm quick is vital in the shorter format. Hoping the injury is not to serious. #AUSvSL #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup

Aakash Chopra feels that at least one of the struggling opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner will come good against Sri Lanka. The cricketer-turned-commentator also expects tonight's encounter to be an interesting affair.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Charith Asalanka to score 40 or more runs? Yes No 5 votes so far