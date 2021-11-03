T20 World Cup 2021: "We have already put our lives' remote control in others' hands" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's prospects

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Team India's fate is no longer in their own hands and that they are dependent on other results to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian team were handed crushing defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand and are yet to open their account in the tournament. They need to win their remaining three encounters and hope for other results to go their way to qualify for the knockout stages.

While previewing tonight's clash against Afghanistan in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Team India will have to rely on other results as well. He elaborated:

"Nothing is easy, to win a match in the World Cup, now I see all the matches as difficult. We have lost to Pakistan and New Zealand. Our fate is hanging by a very thin thread. We have already put our lives' remote control in others' hands."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Team India cannot consider Afghanistan as pushovers. Chopra observed:

"I am still saying India will win but is it actually a cakewalk. There are no games that are cakewalks in this World Cup as far as we are concerned. The toss will be in focus again. But do you still need the toss to defeat Afghanistan? Toss is important but it is not the be-all and end-all."

Team India will hope that Virat Kohli wins the toss and they get to chase for the first time in the tournament. With Afghanistan showing a preference for setting targets, the toss might not have any relevance.

"Afghanistan is a serious threat" - Aakash Chopra on the challenges for Team India

Team India will be wary of Afghanistan's spin-bowling department

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Team India will have their task cut out against the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. He reasoned:

"Afghanistan is a serious threat. Take them lightly at your own peril. If we were stuck in front of Shadab, Ish and Santner, there will be three excellent spinners here. If Mujeeb is fit, our story is going to be very difficult."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that the Afghanistan batters could also pose a serious challenge to Team India. Chopra said:

"Afghanistan have batsmen who like to play the big shots. Their batsmen don't have any timidness. They do have a very decent batting lineup. They will keep on attacking. If a guy is there for 30 balls, he will kill you."

Apart from their batting issues, Team India have also been found wanting in the bowling department. They will need their bowlers to be at the top of their game to restrict Afghanistan's big-hitters.

