T20 World Cup 2021: "England openers to make more runs than the New Zealand ones" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for ENG-NZ clash

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final clash between England and New Zealand.

England made it through to the last four by finishing atop Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, New Zealand pipped Team India to second spot in Group 2 to make the grade.

While making his predictions for the encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Jos Buttler and his new opening partner will outscore Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell. He elaborated:

"England openers to make more runs than the New Zealand ones. Who will open for England along with Buttler? But whoever opens, I feel Jonny Bairstow but we shall find out, Dawid Malan can also open, Liam Livingstone can also go up the order. In the opposing team, Daryll Mitchell will be there with Martin Guptill, both have played one-one good knock in this tournament. I am going towards England in that respect."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also reckons that the Eoin Morgan-led side will hit more boundaries than the Black Caps. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"England to hit more fours and sixes. Not because the result is going to be decided by fours and sixes. Here, you will have Super Over after Super Over but it might not go till there. But the team which hits more fours and sixes, that is of course England and they are going to hit more is what I feel."

England are known to play an attacking brand of cricket, with more emphasis on the big shots. They even pipped the Kiwis in the 2019 ODI World Cup final on their boundary count after the match and the Super Over finished on even terms.

"Kane Williamson and Devon Conway to score 60+ runs" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Devon Conway is an able ally for Kane Williamson

Aakash Chopra feels Kane Williamson and Devon Conway will together make a decent contribution to the New Zealand total. He said:

"Kane Williamson and Devon Conway will together score more than 60 runs. These two are the backbone of this team's batting. Kane can bat and Devon Conway is playing very well, he will go a long way."

The 44-year-old concluded by predicting England to be the first finalists of the T20 World Cup 2021. Aakash Chopra stated:

"England to win, I am going with England to win and making it to the finals. But this is what I am saying."

England will certainly go into today evening's encounter as the favorites. However, they might be hampered slightly due to the absence of Jason Roy and the Williamson-led side can take advantage of that.

Edited by Sai Krishna

