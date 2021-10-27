T20 World Cup 2021: "This team is looking as good as gold" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's win against New Zealand

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Pakistan have emerged as a formidable unit with multiple match-winners coming to the fore in their first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets in their second Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup to move to the top of Group 2. The win came on the back of a 10-wicket hammering they dished out to Team India in their tournament opener.

While reviewing the Pakistan-New Zealand encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Babar Azam-led side is looking like a well-rounded unit. He reasoned:

"This team is looking as good as gold. In the first match, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball, and with the bat, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. When the second match came in Sharjah against New Zealand - Haris Rauf comes with the ball, Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik with the bat."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels that Pakistan should ease into the semi-finals now. Chopra elaborated:

"Of course, Rizwan also contributed but the truth is that Pakistan has won two out of two encounters, they have got six different heroes in two encounters. They have defeated New Zealand and India, it means a semi-final spot is confirmed even if they play to 80% of their potential."

Pakistan face Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland in their remaining Super 12 fixtures. They will be favored to put it across all three sides and finish atop Group 2.

"Harif Rauf was absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's star performers

Haris Rauf stood out for Pakistan with the ball

While lauding Haris Rauf's performance against New Zealand, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Pakistan have an exceptional seam attack. He explained:

"Harif Rauf was absolutely sensational, the way he bowled on a pitch that did not have that much help for the fast bowlers. The ball is hitting the bat at pace, 145 clicks. Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi also bowl fast. Pakistan's pace-bowling factory is back on track."

The 44-year-old was also effusive in his praise for Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for taking Pakistan across the line. Chopra said:

"When the team was stuck Shoaib Malik came and said that the price of almonds does not fall because of new peanuts coming into the market. Asif Ali was there along with him, Asif's hitting was actually the game-changing moment."

Faizan Lakhani @faizanlakhani Haris Rauf, Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik. They all were bashed and criticized before the tournament. Today, they all played major roles in Pakistan's win against New Zealand. Haris Rauf, Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik. They all were bashed and criticized before the tournament. Today, they all played major roles in Pakistan's win against New Zealand.

Pakistan were in a slight spot of bother when Ali joined Malik in the middle as they needed 48 off the last 31 deliveries. Ali smacked a few crucial blows with Malik also joining the party later as the 2009 champions romped home with eight balls to spare.

