T20 World Cup 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his best XI of the tournament, names Babar Azam as the captain

Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. He chose Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the captain of this hypothetical side.

Chopra highlighted that it was a tough ask for him to come up with this XI. He reasoned that so many openers set the stage on fire and it was difficult to include all of them.

Jos Buttler won Aakash Chopra's vote as the first opener. The latter elaborated:

"I have picked Buttler and he is also my wicket-keeper. He made 269 runs at an average of nearly 90 and a strike rate of 151. The century against Sri Lanka, I thought that was the innings of the tournament."

David Warner, who was chosen as the Player of the Tournament, pipped Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the other opener's spot. Chopra reasoned:

"The neighbors might be thinking that Babar or Rizwan might come along with him. But neither of them is there. I have picked David Warner, 289 runs at an average of 48.2 and a strike rate of 146. And that is where I think the two Pakistan openers are missing out on because their strike rates are very low."

However, Aakash Chopra did pick Azam to bat at No. 3 and also named him as the team's skipper. The former said:

"The third player I have picked is Babar Azam, to bat at No.3. Sorry Rizwan, I do feel for you but I think you will not be able to manage at No.3. Babar is a bit more class and he is also my captain. 303 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 126."

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Sri Lankan southpaw Charith Asalanka as his No. 4 batter. Aakash Chopra explained:

"At No.4, I have picked Charith Asalanka. He is a left-handed batter from Sri Lanka and I liked him a lot. He scored 231 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 147. He is Sri Lanka's future."

Aakash Chopra picked South Africa's star performer Aiden Markram to complete his top five. He observed:

"At No.5, I have picked Aiden Markram, a slightly unlikely choice. I couldn't fit Mitchell Marsh here. Markram - 162 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of nearly 146. He also gives me two or three overs."

The former India cricketer chose Moeen Ali as his first all-rounder. Chopra stated:

"After him, I have kept Moeen Ali. He made 92 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 131. He picked up seven wickets and the economy was 5.5. His contribution has been amazing."

Namibia's David Wiese was the other all-rounder picked by Aakash Chopra. The latter explained:

"After that, I have picked David Wiese. 227 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 127. More importantly, he has picked six wickets at an economy of 7.4. The thing I like about him is the experience, it is not easy for a small-team player to do well against the big sides."

Wiese, who represented South Africa earlier, was one of the chief architects of Namibia's run to the Super 12 stage. The African nation stunned Ireland and Netherlands to qualify for the main stage of the tournament.

Aakash Chopra's picks of specialist bowlers in his best XI of the T20 World Cup 2021

Adam Zampa was the only specialist spinner chosen by Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra cast his vote for Adam Zampa as the sole leg-spinner in his chosen team. He observed:

"Zampa is there in my team. He is my lone leg-spinner. 13 wickets at an economy of 5.8 and an average of 12. Just think about it that the T20 World Cup is happening in 2021 and the best leg-spinner in the tournament is actually an Aussie."

New Zealand's Trent Boult was the only left-arm pacer picked by the former India opener. Chopra explained:

"Trent Boult is my next player. 13 wickets at an economy of 6.3 and an average of 13. His game has improved a lot. He bowls with the new ball, middle overs and the death. He has been economical everywhere."

Josh Hazlewood's impeccable line and length earned him Aakash Chopra's vote for the second seamer's position. The latter elaborated:

"Hazlewood - once again it was unlikely for him to be a T20 rockstar. He showed that you can manage with Test cricket-type bowling. Just to stick to the plan, that is where he won my heart."

Aakash Chopra picked South Africa's express quick Anrich Nortje to complete his playing XI. He said:

"My last pick is Nortje - nine wickets at an economy of 5.4 and an average of 11.6. He is a rockstar, he bowls from close to the stumps, at a pace of nearly 150 kph and the ball finishes within the stumps."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mitchell Marsh and Jimmy Neesham were some of the unfortunate players to miss out.

Aakash Chopra's best XI of the T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler (wk), David Warner, Babar Azam (c), Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, Anrich Nortje

