T20 World Cup 2021: "All those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to" - Virat Kohli shuts down trolls who targeted Mohammed Shami

Team India captain Virat Kohli has lashed out at a certain section of fans for targeting pacer Mohammed Shami. This came after the side's embarrassing 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

He pointed out that the communal abuse directed at the bowler was totally uncalled for. Virat Kohli spoke at a pre-match press conference ahead of India's upcoming clash against New Zealand.

He stated that the 'spineless' people who resort to trolling online lack the courage to confront someone directly. He also assured everyone that this will not have any impact on the bonding of the players.

While Virat Kohli admits that people have the right to voice their opinions, discriminating against someone on the basis of religion is not the correct manner to do that. He added that the 31-year-old has been a top-performer for the Indian team in recent times. Here's what he said:

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do,"

“If people can overlook that and his passion for his country, honestly I don’t even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people, and neither does Shami and neither does anyone else in the team."

Virat Kohli further added that he and the Indian team stand 200 per cent behind Shami. He said:

"We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent and all those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to. Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, and nothing can be shaken.”

"He is a guy who is definitely in our plans" - Virat Kohli on Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli refused to give too much away regarding the team combination for the crucial encounter against the Kiwis. But he did mention that having someone like Shardul Thakur in the side adds value to the team. He also acknowledged that the seamer has emerged as a consistent performer for the Indian side.

Here's what he said:

"He is a guy who is definitely in our plans, constantly making a case for himself. He is someone who can bring a lot of value to the team. What role he plays, or where, is something that I can't talk about right now."

With Hardik Pandya not bowling, India have been lacking a sixth bowling option in the ICC tournament. Several pundits have suggested that Shardul Thakur is capable of playing the all-rounder's role in the team and could replace Pandya in the playing XI.

India and New Zealand are slated to battle it out in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's on Sunday, October 31. Dubai International Stadium will host the high-octane clash between the two star-studded sides.

Edited by Aditya Singh

