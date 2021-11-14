“Australia, New Zealand don’t play like Pakistan or other sub-continent teams” - Inzamam-ul-Haq previews T20 World Cup 2021 final

Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons teams like Australia and New Zealand are able to outplay sub-continent sides like Pakistan in knockout clashes because of their meticulous planning.

Tournament favorites Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 following a five-wicket loss to Australia in the semis. The other sub-continent sides, including India and Sri Lanka, failed to make it to the knockout round.

Praising Australia and New Zealand for reaching the T20 World Cup 2021 final, Inzamam hailed the teams for their clinical preparations. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan batter opined:

“Australia and New Zealand don’t play like Pakistan or other sub-continent teams. They do excellent planning and do complete homework on how to attack the opposition. They have Plan A, B and C in place, which is why they are so successful in crunch matches.”

Inzamam added that in a big game like the final, not just planning but mental strength also matters a lot. He pointed out that both New Zealand and Australia displayed plenty of it during their respective semi-final encounters. He elaborated:

“In big matches, apart from good planning, you need a big heart. Both teams displayed it in the semis. Australia kept playing their shots even though they were losing wickets. There was no fear in the manner (Matthew) Wade batted. It was the same with New Zealand when they beat England. Both their main batters (Williamson and Guptill) fell cheaply. But these teams don’t give up, which is one of their best qualities.”

In an amazing similarity, both New Zealand and Australia won their semi-finals by five wickets with an over to spare.

“New Zealand favorites because of the brand of cricket they are playing” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

History and one-on-match ups give Australia the edge over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final. However, Inzamam picked the Kiwis as the favorites because of the brand of cricket they have played over the last two years. Explaining his stance, the former Pakistan captain said:

“Australia have the edge because they know how to play big matches. They are mentally very strong and play with a big heart. But under Williamson, New Zealand have changed their approach. He has changed the brand of New Zealand. They won the WTC and played in the 2019 World Cup final as well. New Zealand are favorites because of the brand of cricket they are playing.”

On a lighter note, Inzamam signed off by saying:

“I also am not supporting Australia because they defeated Pakistan (in the semi-final).”

Whoever wins the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday, the competition is guaranteed to have a new champion since neither Australia nor New Zealand have lifted the crown before.

