T20 World Cup 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka: Who won yesterday's match?

Australia came up with yet another clinical performance to get the better of Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the 22nd game of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Australia neutralised a great start from Sri Lanka's top order with some brilliant bowling, restricting their opponents to 154-6. In response, Aaron Finch (37) and David Warner (65) added 70 for the opening wicket in 6.5 overs to put Australia in command. Sri Lanka dropped Warner on 18, and had to pay a heavy price for it.

Out-of-form Australian openers Finch and Warner came out all guns blazing in their chase of 155. Australia raced to 63 for no loss at the end of the powerplay. Finch slapped two fours off Chamika Karunaratne in the first over itself. A short ball was guided through cover-point, while a delivery outside off was punched past covers.

The fourth over, bowled by Lahiru Kumara, saw the openers combine to loot 20 runs. Finch drove one for four down the ground, and cut a short ball over third man for a maximum. Warner joined in by cracking two boundaries. The first came off an inside edge, while the second whizzed past the bowler's ears, as it was whacked straight back with ferocity.

Finch helped himself to a six and a four off the first two balls of the next over bowled by Dushmantha Chameera. The Sri Lankan pacer could have had the wicket of Warner in the same over. However, Kusal Perera grassed a simple chance down the leg side.

It needed the guile of Wanindu Hasaranga to end Australia's opening partnership of 70. Finch (37) attempted to cut a wrong 'un, but only managed to chop the ball back onto the stumps.

The move to promote Glenn Maxwell to No. 3 failed as the 'Big Show' dragged a tossed-up delivery from Hasaranga to deep mid-wicket, after making only five. At 95-2 at the halfway stage, the Aussies were still in control of the game.

Warner reached a much-needed fifty off 31 balls as Australia eased towards victory. His excellent innings ended on 65 when he lofted Dasun Shanaka to wide long-off, where Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a smart sliding catch. That only delayed the inevitable, as Steve Smith (28*) and Marcus Stoinis (16*) guided Australia to an emphatic win with three overs to spare.

Adam Zampa shines as Australia restrict Sri Lanka to 154-6

Adam Zampa celebrates the wicket of Avishka Fernando. Pic: Getty Images

Adam Zampa (2-12) came up with an excellent bowling effort as Australia restricted Sri Lanka to 154-6 after winning the toss and bowling first.

Sri Lanka were going great guns at 78 for 1 in the tenth over. However, Zampa dismissed Charith Asalanka (35) and Avishka Fernando (4) to set the Lankans back. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins also chipped in with two wickets each to keep Sri Lanka under check.

It needed an impressive cameo from Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33* off 26) to lift the Lankans past the 150-mark.

Cummins struck early for Australia, having Pathum Nissanka (7) caught off a top-edge. However, Asalanka came in and hit the fast bowler for two consecutive fours, the first one off a no-ball.

Maxwell was introduced in the next over, and Asalanka helped himself to a six over midwicket and a four past deep square leg. More boundaries followed as Sri Lanka ended the powerplay on an impressive 53 for 1.

Perera, who had been patient until then, opened up against Stoinis in the ninth over. After smacking a slower ball past extra cover for four, he got another boundary by guiding a full ball through backward point.

Just as Sri Lanka were getting into a dominant position, Zampa struck to peg them back. Asalanka slog-swept the leg-spinner straight to deep backward square leg. At the other end, Perera slammed Starc for a six over wide long-on. However, the left-arm seamer cleaned up the Sri Lankan opener for 35 with a searing yorker off the very next ball.

Zampa put Australia firmly on top when he coaxed Fernando into slogging a flighted delivery up in the air for a simple catch. From 78 for 1, the Lankans swiftly stumbled to 90 for 4, which soon became 94 for 5 when Wanindu Hasaranga (4) was caught behind off Starc.

It needed some bold hitting from Rajapaksa to lift Sri Lanka to a competitive total. The middle-order batter whacked Stoinis for two fours and a six in the 17th over to give the Lankan innings a lift.

A full toss was flicked behind square, and a short ball was pulled in the same area. A six followed as a full ball was launched into the long-off stands. Sri Lanka managed to cross 150, but would have been disappointed after the blazing start they had.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Leg-spinner Zampa stood out for Australia with the ball. Sri Lanka had made a good start batting first, but Zampa pushed them back by dismissing Asalanka and Fernando in quick succession.

Pacers Starc and Cummins also made an impact, claiming two wickets apiece. When Australia batted, Warner roared back to form with a sublime fifty, while Finch helped himself to a brisk 37.

For Sri Lanka, Perera, Asalanka and Rajapaksa all scored 30s. Hasaranga stood out for the team with the ball, finishing with 2 for 22. However, Zampa was named the Player of the Match for his stifling spell of 2-12.

Edited by Bhargav